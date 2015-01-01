पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकानदारों पर चालान की कार्रवाई:बाजार में निकले अफसर, बिना मास्क वाले 21 दुकानदारों के काटे चालान

भरतपुर41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर. बाजार में बिना मास्क पहने मिले ग्राहक और दुकानदारों के चालान करती अफसरों की टीम।

कोरोना गाइड लाइन के पालन में ढिलाई को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने अब सख्ती बरतने का फैसला किया है। क्योंकि दीपावली का त्योहारी सीजन निकल चुका है। हालांकि अभी शादियों के सीजन की वजह से बाजारों में खरीदारों की भीड़ बनी हुई है। इसीलिए शनिवार को पुलिस, जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम के अफसर संयुक्ट टीम बनाकर बाजार में निकले।

बिजलीघर से चौबुर्जा तक के बाजार का निरीक्षण करने के दौरान अफसरों की टीम ने बिना मास्क मिले दुकानदार और ग्राहकों के 21 चालान कर उनसे 5300 रुपए वसूले। यातायात पुलिस अब तक बिना मास्क वालों के 1577 चालान करके उनसे 285400 रुपए वसूल चुकी है।

उपखंड अधिकारी दामोदर सिंह ने बताया कि इस दौरान ग्राहकों और दुकानदारों से कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए मास्क पहनने, दो गज दूरी बनाये रखने और बार-बार हाथ धोने की अपील की गई। दुकानदारों को पाबंद किया गया कि वे बिना मास्क वाले किसी भी ग्राहक को दुकान में न घुसने दें। अस्थाई अतिक्रमण करने वाले दुकानदारों के भी चालान किए गए। नगर निगम की टीम ने भी उन दुकानदारों के भी चालान किए जिन्होंने अपनी दुकान के आगे सामान रखकर अस्थाई अतिक्रमण कर रास्ते को अवरूद्ध कर रखा था।

सभी से रास्ते को खुला रखने की अपील की। उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोनाकाल के पहले चरण में जिला प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में सभी दुकानों के आगे सुरक्षा गोले बनवाए गए थे, ताकि ग्राहकों में 2 गज की दूरी रह सके। इसके साथ ही दुकानदारों को पाबंद किया गया था कि वे ऐसे किसी भी ग्राहक को सामान न बेचें जिसने मास्क न लगाया हुआ हो।

लेकिन, अब ज्यादातर दुकानों के आगे से सुरक्षा गोले मिट चुके हैं। ग्राहकों की बात तो दूर खुद दुकानदार भी मास्क लगाकर नहीं बैठ रहे हैं। कपड़े, ज्वैलरी, बर्तन, ऑटो मोबाइल आदि की दुकानों में तो एक बार में अनेक ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रहती है।

निगम शुरू करेगा रोको-टोको अभियान
इधऱ, संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए अब नगर निगम ने भी रोको-टोको अभियान शुरू करने का फैसला किया है। आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक ने बताया कि इसके तहत सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर लोगों को फूल देकर समझाया जाएगा कि जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं। अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। इसलिए मास्क पहनकर ही रहें। इसके अलावा मैरिज होम संचालकों को नो मास्क नो एंट्री, 2 गज की दूरी और सेनेटाइजेशन आदि करने के लिए पाबंद किया जाएगा। स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को भी इस बारे में जागरूक किया जाएगा।

