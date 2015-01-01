पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • On Sunday, Rains May Occur In Bharatpur, Jhanjhunu, Jaipur And Alwar Districts, There May Be A Rise In Cold, After This, The Weather Will Be Dry In The State Till November 18.

मौसम अपडेट:रविवार को भरतपुर, झंझुनूं, जयपुर और अलवर जिलों में बारिश के आसार, ठंड में आ सकती है तेजी

जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
रविवार को जयपुर, बीकानेर और भरतपुर संभाग में हल्की बारिश के आसार हैं।
  • अफगानिस्तान और आस-पास बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ चक्रवाती परिसंचरण में तब्दील होने से बारिश के आसार

राजस्थान में ठंड में धीरे-धीरे तेजी आ रही है। हालांकि, अभी दिन में ठंड का अहसास नहीं है और न्यूनतम तापमान में भी मामूली उतार-चढ़ाव के कारण रात में भी तेज ठंड नहीं पड़ रही है। शेखावाटी में रात को तेज ठंड पड़ रही है।

बीती रात राजस्थान में सबसे कम तापमान राज्य के एकमात्र पर्वतीय स्थल माउंट आबू में करीब 2.5 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 6.4 डिग्री रहा। सबसे अधिक तापमान बाड़मेर में 16.5 डिग्री रहा। जयपुर में 14.9, पिलानी में 11.9 और चूरू में 10.2 डिग्री तापमान रहा। प्रदेश के बीकानेर, जयपुर और भरतपुर संभाग में संडे को हल्की बारिश के आसार हैं। इससे ठंड में और तेजी आ सकती है।

यहां रविवार को बारिश के आसार
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, रविवार को भरतपुर, अलवर, झुंझनूं तथा जयपुर जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर हल्की बरसात के साथ बादल गरजने के आसार हैं। इसके बाद 18 नवंबर तक राज्य में कहीं भी बारिश के असार नहीं हैं तथा राज्य में मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, जयपुर में रविवार को हल्की बारिश के असार हैं। वहीं 20 नवंबर तक आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है।

इसलिए बारिश की संभावना
अफगानिस्तान और उसके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ चक्रवाती परिसंचरण में तब्दील हो गया है। इसके असर से राज्य में बारिश के आसार हैं। हालांकि, रविवार को ही मौसम में बदलाव के संकेत हैं। इसके बाद मौसम शुष्क रहेगा।

