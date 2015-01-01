पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:एनएसी के आधार पर जिस दुकान से मिलती थीं उसे भी बंद कराया

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • जिले के 22 हजार पेंशनरों को उपभोक्ता भंडार से नहीं मिल रही पूरी दवाइयां
  • दुबारा अधिकृत दुकान का नहीं हुआ ठेका, 9 साल से चल रही थी व्यवस्था

पेंशनर को न तो उपभोक्ता भंडार की दुकानों पर पूरी दवाएं मिल रही हैं और न ही अनुपलब्धता का प्रमाण (एनएसी) के आधार पर अधिकृत दुकान से दवाएं उपलब्ध हो रही हैं। क्योंकि एनएसी के आधार पर दवाएं देने वाली अधिकृत दुकान को एक सितंबर से बंद कर दिया गया है। इससे पेंशनर परेशान हैं। पेंशनर समाज की ओर से कलेक्टर व कोषाधिकारी को कई बार ज्ञापन भी दिए हैं, लेकिन समस्या जस की तस बनी है।

उन्हाेंने मांग की है कि उपभोक्ता भंडार की दुकानों से पेंशनरों को सभी दवाइयां हर हालत में तुरंत अच्छी क्वालिटी की 100 फीसदी उपलब्ध कराने की व्यवस्था की जाए, अन्यथा पूर्व की तरह एनएसी के आधार पर पेंशनरों को दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराने की 9 साल से चली आ रही पूर्व की व्यवस्था को यथावत रखा जाए।

दरअसल, आरपीएमएफ योजना के अंतर्गत पेंशनरों को उपभोक्ता भंडार पर दवाइयां उपलब्ध न होने पर जारी एनएसी के आधार पर दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 31 मई तक एक दुकान को अधिकृत किया हुआ था। जिसे कोरोना व लॉकडाउन के दौरान जिला कलक्टर ने एक-एक माह करके 3 माह तक बढ़ा दिया था, परन्तु 1 सितंबर से इसे बंद कर दिया है। जिससे पेंशनरों को भारी परेशानी हो रही है, क्योंकि हर पेंशनर बाजार से दवा खरीदकर पुनर्भरण की प्रक्रिया में सक्षम नहीं है।

पेंशनर समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष डोरीलाल शर्मा का कहना है कि बाजार से खरीद की राशि का भुगतान के लिए पहले बिल उपभोक्ता भंडार के कार्यालय से लाना होता है, फिर बिल तैयार करके देना होता है और उसके बाद कोष कार्यालय से 6-6 माह में भुगतान होता है। ऐसे में परेशान पेंशनर्स जिला कोष कार्यालय से लेकर कलेक्टर के पास चक्कर काटते हैं, लेकिन उनको कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलता है। अभी मुश्किल से अगस्त माह तक ही भुगतान हुआ है।

उपभोक्ता भंडार से तत्काल नहीं मिलीं तीन माह में 4 हजार 441 मरीजों को दवा
एक सितंबर को प्राइवेट अधिकृत दुकान के बंद होने के बाद 3 माह में करीब 4000 से ज्यादा मरीजों को तत्काल दवाएं नहीं मिल सकीं और उन्हें एनएसी दी गईं। उपभोक्ता भंडार से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एक सितंबर से 12 दिसंबर तक 15 हजार 228 मरीजों के बिल जारी किए गए, लेकिन 4 हजार 441 लोगों को एनएसी जारी की गईं। इनमें से बाद 48 घंटे के दौरान 4030 एनएपी पर लोगों को दवा उपलब्ध करा सका और 411 एनएसी को दवा नहीं दे सका।

जो दवाइयां मिलती हैं वह भी घटिया किस्म की
पेंशनरों को उपभोक्ता भंडार की दुकान से मात्र 2-3 दवा देकर ही एनएसी जारी की जा रही है। उसके बाद उनकी एनएसी को रखकर 48 घंटे में दवाएं लोकल स्तर पर मिलने पर उपलब्ध कराने का भरोसा दिया जा रहा है, उसके बाद भी कई दवाएं नहीं मिल पाती हैं। दवाएं जो मिलती हैं वह घटिया किस्म की होती हैं, जो असर भी कम करती हैं। मरीज को दवाएं तो तुरंत इलाज के लिए जरूरी होती हैं, अन्यथा उनकी तबियत बिगड़ सकती है।

इधर, विभाग का दावा 80 फीसदी दवाएं उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं: सोनी
भंडार की दुकानों पर पर्याप्त दवाएं उपलब्ध कराने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं, जो नहीं मिल रही हैं उन्हें 48 घंटे में उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। इस प्रकार 80 फीसदी दवाएं उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। उसके बाद भी जो दवाएं नहीं मिल रही हैं उनकी एनएसी देकर पुनर्भरण कराकर भुगतान करा रहे हैं। दवा नहीं मिलने वालों में ज्यादातर पेंशनर ऐसे हैं जिनकी दवाएं जयपुर के अस्पताल की चल रही हैं।
रविंद्र सोनी, जीएम, जिला उपभोक्ता भंडार लि.

