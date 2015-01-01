पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काल बन रहा कोरोना:एक और मौत, 90 नए रोगी मिले, कल 1200 शादियां, इसलिए सतर्क रहें

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
यह तस्वीर जामा मस्जिद बाजार की है, बिना मास्क सामान के बजाए कोरोना घर लाएंगे

कोरोना एक बार फिर बेकाबू होने लगा है। सोमवार को एक ही दिन में 90 नए संक्रमित रोगी मिले हैं। यह संख्या नवंबर के महीने में सर्वाधिक है। इसके साथ ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7174 तक पहुंच गया है। वहीं जिले में एक और संक्रमित रोगी ने सोमवार को दम तोड़ दिया।

इस तरह जिले में अब तक मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 101 हो गई है। यानी हमारी लापरवाही खतरनाक मोड पर पहुंच रही है। चिंता इसलिए है कि सोमवार से नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के नामांकन भरने का काम शुरू हो गया। वहीं बुधवार को देव उत्थान एकादशी है।

अबूझ सावा होने के कारण जिले में करीब 1200 शादियां होनी है। सोमवार शाम तक जिलेभर में एसडीएम के पास 820 विवाह सूचनाओं एप्लीकेशन आ चुकी हैं। अभी दो दिन और हैं। इसलिए माना जा रहा है यह संख्या बढ़ जाएगी।

ऐसे में शादियों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन को लेकर ज्यादा सावधानी बरती जाएगी, इसमें संदेह है। क्योंकि बाजार में जिस तरह लोग खरीदारी के दौरान लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं उससे मरीजों का बढ़ता हुआ ग्राफ बताता है कि यदि कोरोना को लेकर हम लोग सतर्क रहें।
गाइडलाइन का पालन करना आवश्यक
देव उत्थान एकादशी पर जिले में 1200 से ज्यादा शादियां होने की उम्मीद है। भरतपुर मैरिज होम संघ के सचिव एवं वेडिंग प्लानर जितेंद्र गोयल ने बताया कि इस साल सावे कम हैं। इसलिए देव उत्थान एकादशी सहित अबूझ सावों पर शादियां अधिक हैं। इसके अलावा मार्च में लॉकडाउन लगने के कारण बहुत सी शादियां टल गई थीं। इनका भी 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक लोड है। इस कारण बडे़ मैरिज होम वालों ने एक दिन में दो शादियां तक बुक की हैं।

क्योंकि अतिथियों की संख्या भी 100 तय हो चुकी है। विवाह आयोजकों से भी लिखकर लिया है कि वे अतिथियों की संख्या प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित गाइडलाइन के अनुसार रखेंगे। इधर, प्रशासन से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार भरतपुर में 152, कामां में 31, डीग में 50, नदबई में 97, भुसावर में 22, बयाना में 88, रूपवास में 150 वैर में 64, कुम्हेर में 27, नगर में 51 शादियों की एप्लीकेशन आ चुकी हैं।

इधर, बिना मास्क वाले 23 व्यक्तियों के चालान काटे
जिला प्रशासन एवं पुलिस, नगर निगम की टीमों के निरीक्षणों का दौर जारी है। सोमवार को 23 लोगों के चालान किए गए। इनसे 7300 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। उपखण्ड अधिकारी दामोदर सिंह एवं प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस पूनम, नगर निगम के सीएसआई विजय सिंह ने संयुक्त दौरा कर चौबुर्जा, गंगा मंदिर, जामा मस्जिद, सर्राफा बाजार और लक्ष्मण मंदिर पर बिना मास्क बेवजह घूमने वालों और दुकानदारों के चालान काटे गए।

अब मैरिज होम वालाें ने लगाए नो मास्क-नो एंट्री के बोर्ड
जिला प्रशासन ने थोड़ी और सख्ती की है। मैरिज होम या विवाह स्थल पर कॉमन सुविधाओं, जैसे सीढ़ियां, रैलिंग, वॉशरूम आदि को सेनेटाइज नहीं करने पर अब 5000 रुपए का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। विवाह आयोजकों को पूरे कार्यक्रम की वीडियोग्राफी करवाना जरूरी होगा। मैरिज होम संचालकों को भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे चालू रखने के लिए पाबंद किया गया है। मैरिज होम संचालकों द्वारा कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के लिए बैनर/होर्डिंग लगाए जा रहे हैं। नो मास्क नो एंट्री अनिवार्य की जा रही है।

