नहीं थम रहा कोरोना:भरतपुर में एक और मौत, 13 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए; संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 8696

भरतपुर9 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। आरबीएम अस्प्ताल में कोरोना की जांच करवाती एक महिला।
  • अब तक 117 लोग गवां चुके हैं अपनी जान

जिले में कोरोना का कहर जारी है। बुधवार को 13 नए संक्रमित निकले हैं, जबकि एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। इनके सहित अब तक 8 हजार 696 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं और 117 लोग अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं। परंतु राहत की बात यह है कि बुधवार को ही 75 लोग रिकवर भी हुए हैं।

इस प्रकार अब तक जिले में 8346 लोग रिकवर होकर घर लौट चुके हैं और रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 95.98% तक पहुंच गई है। कोरोना पर काबू पाने के लिए जरूरी है कि हम सावधानी बरतें। घर से बिना मास्क के न निकलें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करें तथा बार-बार हाथों को साबुन से धोएं या सैनिटाइजर से हाथ साफ करें।

इस माह कब कितने निकले पॉजिटिव और कितने हुए रिकवर

तारीखपॉजिटिवमौतरिकवर
1 दिसंबर95056
2 दिसंबर96287
3 दिसंबर61190
4 दिसंबर60290
5 दिसंबर75299
6 दिसंबर-71160
7 दिसंबर-96155
8 दिसंबर81140
9 दिसंबर61088
10 दिसंबर55099
11 दिसंबर44190
12 दिसंबर39050
13 दिसंबर20059
14 दिसंबर31061
15 दिसंबर09053
16 दिसंबर13175
कुल907121152

(रिपोर्ट: आदर्श मधुकर)

