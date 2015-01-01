पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:2101 सैंपलों में केवल 9 पॉजिटिव मिले, 53 ठीक, अब तक 8683 लोग हुए संक्रमित

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • भरतपुर में अब तक 116 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

जिले में कोरोना का कहर बढ़ रहा है, लेकिन मंगलवार को कोरोना के पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या कम रही। इस दिन 2 हजार 101 सैंपलों में से सिर्फ 9 नए संक्रमित निकले हैं। इतना ही नहीं राहत की बात ये है कि इस दिन ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या पॉजिटिव लोगों से करीब 6 गुना ज्यादा 53 रही है। मंगलवार तक 162405 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए, लेकिन इससे एक दिन पहले तक 160304 लोगों के ही सैंपल लिए गए थे। इस प्रकार मंगलवार को एक दिन में 2 हजार 101 सैंपल लिए गए, जिनमें 9 पॉजिटिव निकले हैं।

इनके सहित अबतक 8683 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं, जबकि 116 लोग अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं। इसके अलावा अब तक जिले में 8271 लोग रिकवर्ड होकर घर जा चुके हैं और हमारी रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 95.26% तक पहुंच गई है। फिर भी हमें सावधानी अभी रखनी जरूरी है, क्योंकि इसकी अभी वैक्सीन नहीं आई है।

