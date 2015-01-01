पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहीद:युद्ध अथवा किसी ऑपरेशन में मारे गए सैनिक ही शहीद, उन्हीं को मिलेगा दर्जा और सहायता पैकेज

भरतपुर16 मिनट पहले
शहीद की धर्मपत्नी या उसके पुत्र या अविवाहित पुत्री को लेवल-10 तक के पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी दिए जाने का प्रावधान है
  • जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी की अपील- अन्य कारणों से मरने वाले सैनिकों के परिजन न बनाएं दबाव
  • शहीद के बच्चे नाबालिग होने की स्थिति में वीरांगना यह अधिकार उनके बालिग होने तक सुरक्षित रख सकती है

किसी दुश्मन देश के साथ युद्ध अथवा आतंकवादी, उग्रवादी या नक्सलवादियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के दौरान संघर्ष में मारे गए सैनिक ही शहीद हैं। उन्हीं को शहीद का दर्जा और उनके परिजनों को आर्थिक सहायता पैकेज मिलेगा। इसके लिए भी सेना मुख्यालय से बैटल कैजुअल्टी प्रमाण पत्र और पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्सेज के अभिलेख कार्यालय से ऑपरेशन केजुअल्टी प्रमाण-पत्र जारी होना जरूरी है। अन्य कारणों से मरने वाले सैनिकों को न तो शहीद का दर्जा मिलेगा और न ही कोई पैकेज।

जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी से.नि. कर्नल केवीएस ठेनुआ ने स्पष्ट किया है कि बीमारी, आत्महत्या, करंट लगने, दुर्घटना अथवा अन्य कारणों से किसी सैनिक की मृत्यु होने पर नियमों के तहत उन्हें शहीद का दर्जा नहीं मिल सकता।

लेकिन, कई बार देखा गया है कि सामान्य कारणों से भी मौत होने पर परिजन कुछ लोगों के बहकावे में आकर शहीद का दर्जा दिए जाने, सैनिक सम्मान से अंत्येष्टि करवाने और आर्थिक सहायता पैकेज की मांग करने लगते हैं। इसके लिए जन प्रतिनिधियों अथवा ग्रामीणों के माध्यम से जिला प्रशासन पर अनावश्यक दबाव बनाया जाता है।

जबकि केवल शहीदों को ही सैनिक सम्मान गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर के साथ अंतिम विदाई दी जाती है। अगर इस बारे में किसी भी प्रकार की शंका हो तो जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालय के फोन नंबर 05644-223707 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है।
शहीदों को आर्थिक पैकेज में मिलती है यह राहत
कारगिल पैकेज में शहीद की पत्नी को 5 लाख रुपए की तत्काल नकद सहायता। 25 लाख रुपए के अतिरिक्त इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना फेज द्वितीय में 25 बीघा भूमि अथवा हाउसिंग बोर्ड का एमआईजी मकान या तत्काल नकद सहायता सहित 50 लाख रुपए की सहायता राशि मिलती है। इस पैकेज में माता-पिता को 3 लाख रुपए की सहायता राशि, शहीद की धर्मपत्नी या उसके पुत्र या अविवाहित पुत्री को लेवल-10 तक के पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी दिए जाने का प्रावधान है।

शहीद के बच्चे नाबालिग होने की स्थिति में वीरांगना यह अधिकार उनके बालिग होने तक सुरक्षित रख सकती है। बच्चों को निशुल्क शिक्षा के साथ ही राजस्थान रोडवेज बस में निशुल्क यात्रा पास जारी किया जाता है। डिस्कॉम द्वारा शहीद के परिवार में किसी सदस्य के नाम से कृषि भूमि पर तत्काल बिजली कनेक्शन दिए जाने का भी प्रावधान भी है।

साथ ही पैतृक गांव अथवा क्षेत्र में स्कूल/औषधालय/अस्पताल/पंचायत भवन/मार्ग/पार्क अथवा अन्य किसी सार्वजनिक स्थान का नामकरण शहीद के नाम से करने की भी व्यवस्था है। इसके लिए ये सभी सुविधाएं शहीदों को आर्थिक पैकेज में मिलती है। इनके उनके परिजनों को संबंधित विभागों में आवेदन करना चाहिए।

