रारह में हादसा:मथुरा हाइवे पर ईंटों से ओवरलोड ट्रॉली का टायर फटा, रिम निकलकर चाय के खोखे में घुसी, चाय वाला गंभीर घायल

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाइवे पर खड़ी ईंटों से भरी ओवर लोड पहिया विहीन ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली और टक्कर के बाद चाय के खोखे में बिखरा पड़ा सामान।

भरतपुर-मथुरा हाइवे पर एचपीसीएल डिपो के सामने ईंटों से ओवरलोड भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का टायर अचानक फट गया, जिसकी वजह से ट्राली का पहिया निकल गया और रिम हाइवे के सहारे चाय के खोखे पर चाय बना रहे अधेड़ को जा लगी। जिसकी वजह से जगनेर यूपी हाल एचपीसीएल डिपो के समीप रहने वाला टीकम सिंह पुत्र भगवान सिंह गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

जिसको लोगों ने निजी वाहन से भरतपुर के आरबीएम में भर्ती कराया। गनीमत यह रही कि उस समय चाय पी रहे अन्य लोग चपेट में नही आए और बाल-बाल बच गए। वही ट्रैक्टर चालक करीब 100 मीटर तक ईंटों से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को बिना पहियों के हाइवे पर घसीटता ले गया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि ईंटों से भरा ओवरलोड ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली मथुरा की ओर से आ रही थी। अचानक एचपीसीएल डिपो के सामने ट्रॉली का टायर फट गया। जिससे जगनेर यूपी हाल एचपीसीएल डिपो के समीप रहने वाला टीकम सिंह पुत्र भगवान सिंह गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शीयों ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का उपयोग केवल कृषि कार्य के लिए ही किया जा सकता है। लेकिन पुलिस व परिवहन विभाग इन्हे रोकना तो दूर टोकते तक नही है, इनकी अनदेखी के चलते लोग इसका इस्तेमाल अन्य व्यवसाय के लिए भी कर रहे है। जो कि नियमानुसार गलत है।

इधर, रायबरेली में पिकअप की टक्कर से भरतपुर के ट्रैक्टर चालक की मौत, पुलिस भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहा था मृतक

भरतपुर। उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली में गंगागंज स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के पास पिकअप की टक्कर से भरतपुर निवासी ट्रैक्टर चालक की मौत हो गई। युवक अपने साथियों के साथ रायबरेली में भाड़े पर धान निकालने के ट्रैक्टर लेकर गए गया था।

थाना हरचंदपुर के एसआई असगर अली ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे गंगागंज स्थित पेट्रोल पंप से छोटू उर्फ गनपत पुत्र प्रेम सिंह ग्राम बहरारेखपुरा थाना उच्चैन ट्रैक्टर में डीजल डलवा कर निकला ही था कि रायबरेली की तरफ से आ रही तेज रफ्तार पिकअप संख्या ने ट्रैक्टर में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी।

टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि ट्रैक्टर के परखच्चे उड़ गए। वहीं, ट्रैक्टर चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आनन फानन गंभीर रूप से घायल छोटू को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। रोडवेजकर्मी मानवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया युवक पुलिस भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहा था। वह 22 नवंबर को भरतपुर से वह अपने साथियों के साथ 4-5 ट्रैक्टर लेकर रायबरेली में धान निकालने के लिए गया था।

