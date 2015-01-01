पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:आरबीएम में रोगी रजिस्ट्रेशन, भामाशाह काउंटर और ट्रॉली पुलरों ने की हड़ताल

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 2 घंटे मरीजों को हुई असुविधा, परिजनों ने खींची ट्राॅली, शाम को वेतन भुगतान कर मामला निपटाया

आरबीएम अस्पताल में मेडिकल कालेज की प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी के लगे अस्थाई कर्मियों को समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलने और पीएफ खाते में राशि जमा नहीं होने आदि मांगों को लेकर बुधवार को सभी अस्थाईकर्मी हड़ताल पर चले गए और जमकर नारेबाजी की। इस वजह से अस्पताल की सभी व्यवस्थाएं 2 घंटे के लिए चरमरा गईं।

संभाग के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल में मरीजों के खुद परिजन ट्रॉली खिंचते नजर आए और रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर व भामाशाह बीमा योजना के काउंटरों पर काम बंद कर दिया। बाद में आश्वासन व फिर शाम को वेतन का भुगतान होने पर मामला निपट गया और पीएफ व ईएसआई के संबंध में आश्वासन दिया। जिसके लिए अस्थाई कर्मचारियों ने 19 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया है। अस्थाई कर्मियों का कहना है कि कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर, ट्रॉली पुलर, डीडीसी फार्मासिस्ट और लेब टेक्नीशियन ने कोरोना काल में अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी तरह से निभाई।

लेकिन उनका वेतन अटका है। उनको समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलता है। अब भी किसी का नवंबर का वेतन नहीं मिला है तो किसी को 2 और 3 माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है। ठेकेदार वेतन देने के नाम पर अलग-अलग बहाने लगा रहा है। हर बार ठेकेदार कर्मचारियों को 2 या 3 माह का वेतन एक साथ देता है। पीएफ खातों में भी अभी तक पैसा जमा नहीं कराया है और पोर्टल पर सिर्फ लॉकडाउन समय का सरकार द्वारा जमा कराई गई राशि ही दिखाई देती है।

अस्थाई कर्मचारियों का आक्रोश को देख मेडिकल कालेज के प्रिंसीपल डा. रजत श्रीवास्तव, अस्पताल के डिप्टी कंट्रोलर डा. संजय कुलश्रेष्ठ व नर्सिंग अधीक्षक डालचंद ने समझाइश की और शाम को प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी से वेतन का भुगतान कराया। अस्थाई कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष पुखराज सिसौदिया ने बताया कि प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी ने बकाया भुगतान के चैक दिए हैं और जिनका ऑनलाइन भुगतान आता है उनका भुगतान आने लग गया। पीएफ का भुगतान नहीं किया है, जिसके लिए 19 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया गया है।

