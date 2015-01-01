पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकदमों के तले दबी पुलिस:पुलिस के लिए मुकदमों की पेंडेसी बनी सिरदर्द, दर्ज मुकदमों में 70 प्रतिशत की नहीं हो पाई जांच, न्याय के लिए भटक रहे हैं पीड़ित

भरतपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • 15 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा की पेंडेसी नहीं होनी चाहिए, भरतपुर पुलिस के इतिहास में पहला मौका है जब पेंडेसी िरकॉर्ड स्तर पर

पुलिस विभाग में मुकदमों की पेंडेंसी 70 प्रतिशत के पार पहुंच चुकी है। भरतपुर पुलिस के इतिहास में शायद यह पहला मौका है जबकि पेंडेंसी इस स्तर तक पहुंची हो। पेंडेंसी बढ़ने से काम का लोड तो बढ़ा ही है, लोगों को न्याय मिलने में भी देरी हो रही है।

खुद अधिकारी मानते हैं कि मुकदमों की पेंडेंसी किसी भी सूरत में 15 प्रतिशत से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। लेकिन पुलिसकर्मियों की चुनाव और आंदोलनों में ड्यूटी लगने के कारण रूटीन कामकाज प्रभावित हुआ है। कोरोना संक्रमण भी इसके लिए कुछ हद तक जिम्मेदार है।

नगर में सबसे ज्यादा पेंडेंसी
पुलिस के आंकडे़ बताते हैं कि वृत नगर में सर्वाधिक पेंडेंसी है। यहां पेंडेसी 104 प्रतिशत हो गई है। वहीं दूसरे नंबर पर 98 प्रतिशत पेंडेंसी वृत कामां में है। वृत डीग की पेंडेंसी 83 प्रतिशत, बयाना की 74 प्रतिशत, भुसावर की 59 प्रतिशत, शहर की 50 प्रतिशत पेंडेसी है। सबसे कम वृत ग्रामीण भरतपुर की है। यहां 45 प्रतिशत अभियोग पेंडिंग हैं।

इधर पुलिस थानों में दर्ज मामलों में अनुसंधान की धीमी गति के लिए पीडित न्याय के लिए वाट जोह रहे हैं। वे कभी पुलिस थानों तो कभी पुलिस आला अधिकारियों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। मुकदमों में कार्रवाई होने के कारण रोजाना करीब 5 से 7 फरियादी पुलिस आलाधिकारियों के पास शिकायतें लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। अधिकारी आश्वासन देकर लौटा देते हैं, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है।

एक माह से पुुलिस नहीं कर रही कोई कार्रवाई : रामकुमार

1. माल गोदाम रोड निवासी रामकुमार पुत्र महेंद्रसिंह बघेल शिक्षित बेरोजगार है। कोर्ट में चपरासी की नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा देकर आरोपियों ने 10 लाख रुपए हड़प लिए। आरोपियों ने हाई कोर्ट जजों के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर, सील मोहर लगाकर फर्जी पोस्टिंग लेटर भी दे दिया।

भीलवाड़ा न्यायालय में जब नौकरी ज्वाइन करने पहुंचा तो पता चला के आरोपियों द्वारा दिए गए सभी दस्तावेज फर्जी हैं। जिस पर आरोपियों मोरोली खुर्द निवासी भूपेंद्र सिंह, गंभीर सिंह एवं नरेंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ नामजद मामला पुलिस थाना में 22 अक्टूबर को दर्ज कराया जा चुका है। लेकिन एक माह हो जाने के बावजूद भी पुलिस ने उक्त मामले में अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

खुले आम घूम रहे अपराधी, धमका भी रहे हैं: हरीपाल

2. रारह निवासी हरीपाल सिंह पुत्र मांगीलाल जाट ने बताया कि मेरे छोटे भाई ओमवीर, उसकी भाभी कविता, बेटी मोहिनी और भावना के साथ आरोपियों ने मारपीट की और जानलेवा हमला किया। घटना में भाई के गंभीर चोटें आईं।

घटना का नामजद मामला 9 नवंबर को संबंधित पुलिस थाना में आरोपियों रारह निवासी गोविंदा, रोहित, कांति, अजीत व धर्मेंद्र के खिलाफ नामजद दर्ज कराया जा चुका है। आरोपी खुले में घूम रहे हैं और राजीनामा करने के लिए धमका रहे हैं। लेकिन पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है।

कोर्ट ने चालान-एफ आर नहीं लिए, इसलिए बढ़ी पेंडेंसी: एएसपी
^कोराेना संक्रमण की रोकथाम में करीब तीन माह तक अप्रैल से जून तक पुलिस कर्फ्यू ड्यूटी में व्यस्त रही। उसके बाद बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस कार्मिक और अधिकारी स्वयं कोरोना संक्रमित हो जाने के कारण कोरेंटाइन रहने के मजबूर हुए। चुनाव, आंदोलन आदि में कानून व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए ड्यूटी तो करनी ही होती है इसलिए पुलिस व्यस्त रही। वहीं कई महीनों तक कोर्ट ने चालान-एफ नहीं लिए, इस वजह से भी काम की गति थम गई। यही वजह है कि अभियोग पेंडेसी 70 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है।
डॉ. मूलसिंह राणा, एएसपी मुख्यालय भरतपुर।

