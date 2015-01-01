पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की तीसरी मंजिल से दो युवकों पर गिरा पिलर, एक गंभीर

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
सर्राफा बाजार में पिलर की चपेट में आए युवकों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज।
  • सर्राफा बाजार में शाम 5 बजे हुआ हादसा, ओडेल गद्दी रूपवास के रहने वाले हैं दोनों युवक

सर्राफा बाजार में बुधवार शाम करीब 5 बजे बिना मंजूरी बनाए जा रही एक बिल्डिंग की तीसरी मंजिल से ईंटों का पिलर भरभराकर भीड़भाड़ वाले मुख्य बाजार में गिर पड़ा जिसकी चपेट में आने से दो राहगीर घायल हो गए। घायलों में से एक की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। हादसे के बाद बाजार में हड़कंप मच गया, क्योंकि जिस जगह यह हादसा हुआ वह शहर के सबसे व्यस्ततम रोड है।

इधर, प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों का कहना है कि हादसा इतना तेजी से हुआ कि घायल युवक उनके ऊपर गिर रहे पिलर से बचने की साेच भी नहीं पाए। युवक घायल रूपवास के ओडेल गद्दी के रहने वाले हैं। इनमें से एक के गंभीर चोट आई हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि वे अपना मोबाइल ठीक कराकर घर लौट रहे थे।

इस मामले को लेकर पुलिस में नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है। लेकिन आश्चर्य की बात है कि कई दिनों से चल रहे इस अवैध निर्माण के प्रति नगर निगम के अधिकारी आंखें मूंदे बैठे रहे। इधर, जैसे ही यह घटना हुई मुख्य बाजार का आवागमन थम गया। थाना कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। दोनों घायलों को तत्काल जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उनके परिजनों को सूचना दी गई। एसडीएम दामोदर सिंह भी मौके पर पहुंच गए और घटना का जायजा लिया।

मोबाइल सही कराकर लौट रहे थे दोनों युवक तभी सर्राफा बाजार में हुआ हादसा : एसएचओ
कोतवाली थानाधिकारी रामकिशन यादव के अनुसार घायल युवक ओडेल गद्दी, रूपवास निवासी साबिर ने पर्चा बयान में बताया कि वह व उसके चाचा का लड़का 15 वर्षीय इरफान पुत्र लुकमान अपने खराब मोबाइल को ठीक कराने के लिए शहर आए थे। मोबाइल ठीक हाेने के बाद जब वे लौटने लगे कि सर्राफा बाजार से गुजरते समय हादसा हो गया। पुलिस ने धारा 337 व 338 के तहत मकान मालिकों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

बिना स्वीकृति हो रहा था निर्माण : आयुक्त
^हादसे की जानकारी मिली है। निर्माण अवैध था, जिनकी नगर निगम से कोई मंजूरी नहीं ली गई। मामले में कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं।
नीलिमा तक्षक, आयुक्त नगर निगम, भरतपुर।

भवन निर्माण के दौरान नहीं किए गए सुरक्षा के इंतजाम, अब होगी कार्रवाई

प्रारंभिक जांच में पाया गया है कि कमलकांत पटवा, दीपक व सुनील तीनों लोग मिलकर उस मकान का निर्माण करा रहे हैं, निर्माण कार्य का ठेका विनोद ठेकदार के पास है। मौके पर पाया गया कि निर्माणाधीन मकान पर किसी भी तरह के सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं थे। आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि जब से इस मकान का निर्माण शुरू हुआ है, तभी से लोग खतरा महसूस कर रहे हैं, हादसे की आशंका हर समय बनी रहती थी। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि मौके पर मकान मालिकों में से कोई जिम्मेदार नहीं मिला।

इसलिए अभी यह ज्ञात नहीं हो सका है कि मकान पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्य की मकान मालिक ने नगर निगम या यूआईटी से स्वीकृति ली है या नहीं अभी इस बात के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। असली मकान मालिक कौन है, इस बात के बारे में भी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। लोगों के बताए अनुसार ही मकान मालिकों कमलकांत, दीपक व सुनील के नाम सामने आए हैं, असल में इस मकान के स्वामी कौन-कौन हैं, यह तो अनुसंधान के दौरान दस्तावेज के आधार पर ही तय किया जा सकेगा।

