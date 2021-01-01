पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मतदाता दिवस पर लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की रक्षा की दिलाई शपथ

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह पूर्वक मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि सम्भागीय आयुक्त प्रेमचंद बेरवाल थे। अध्यक्षता जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नथमल डिडेल ने की। इस अवसर पर एसएसआर 2021 में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने पर एसडीएम भुसावर मुनिदेव यादव को सम्मानित किया गया।

उनके अलावा निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में श्रेष्ठ कार्य करने वाले 6 पर्यवेक्षकों, निर्वाचन विभाग के 5 कार्मिकों, 21 बीएलओ को एवं स्वीप प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम एवं द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले 7 छात्राओं को योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किए गए तथा 11 नव मतदाताओं को बैज लगाकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर सभी उपस्थित जनों को मतदाता शपथ दिलाई गई। इससे पूर्व सुबह 11 बजे कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में आयोजित मतदाता शपथ समारोह में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्वारा कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर स्थित समस्त प्रभागों के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को शपथ दिलाई गई।

श्री अग्रसेन महिला स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय में एनएसएस इकाई के तत्वावधान मेें मतदाता जागरुकता दिवस पर मताधिकार प्राप्त छात्राओं को लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखने एवं लोकतांत्रिक परम्पराओं की पालना करने की शपथ दिलाई गई। इस अवसर पर महाविद्यालय प्राचार्य डाॅ. गम्भीर सिंह, डॉ. सीमा जादौन, डाॅ. कृष्णा कन्हैया शर्मा, आषीश अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद थे।

हिन्दुस्तान स्काउट व गाइड राजस्थान संभाग मुख्यालय भरतपुर के तत्वावधान में डीओ स्काउट जीतेंद्र शुक्ला व डीओ गाइड मधु शर्मा के नेतृत्व में साइकिल रैली एवं रंगोली बनाकर राष्ट्रीय मतदान एवं राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस जनजागृति जागृति कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुए। साइकिल रैली को मुख्य अतिथि गजेंद्र सोलंकी एवं नेत्र कमल मुद्गल बीएलओ ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस मौके पर संजीव तिवारी, दिव्यांश, आदित्य राज आदि मौजूद रहे।

लोकत्रंत के लिए वोट डालना जरुरी: सोलंकी

भरतपुर। एमएसजे कॉलेज में सोमवार को 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। महाविद्यालय के कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य ओम प्रकाश सोलंकी ने उपस्थित सभी संभागियों को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग से प्राप्त शपथ प्रारूप अनुसार शपथ दिलवाई। उन्होंने कहा कि 25 जनवरी 1950 को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की स्थापना होने के कारण इस दिवस को इस रूप में मनाया जाना लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। इस अवसर पर एनएसएस जिला समन्वयक डाॅ. जितेन्द्र सिंह, डाॅ. अशोक कुमार गुप्ता, डाॅ. संगीता चतुर्वेदी, डाॅ. सुनीता कुलश्रेष्ठ, डाॅ. सीएम कोली, डाॅ. रीता गुप्ता ने सहयोग किया।

