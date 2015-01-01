पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बदमाशों का 5 थानों की पुलिस ने 40 किमी तक किया पीछा, फिर भी नहीं पकड़ पाई

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
लूट के प्रयास में काम में ली गई एस क्रॉस कार।
  • मुखर्जी नगर में मां और बेटी को तमंचा दिखा लूटने की कोशिश
  • हर वारदात में सफेद रंग की एस क्रॉस कार का इस्तेमाल

चोर-लुटेरों में अब पुलिस का खौफ नहीं रहा है। क्योंकि श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी नगर में फिर शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 6.15 बजे मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकलीं मां-बेटी पर सफेद रंग की एस क्रॉस कार में आए दो बदमाशों ने तमंचा तान दिया। वे उन्हें लूटना चाहते थे। लेकिन, शुक्र है कि उन्होंने उस समय न तो गहने पहने हुए थे और न ही उनके पास कोई कीमती सामान था।

पिछले 11 दिन में यह तीसरी घटना है। इससे पहले ये बदमाश दो महिलाओं और एक युवती से सोने की चेन और 10 हजार रुपए से भरा पर्स लूट चुके हैं। हालांकि शुक्रवार सुबह की घटना का पता चलते ही नाकाबंदी कराने के साथ ही 5 थानों की पुलिस ने करीब 40 किलोमीटर तक बदमाशों की गाड़ी का पीछा भी किया। लेकिन, फिर भी पकड़ नहीं पाई।

इससे पहले घटना के तुरंत बाद पुलिस ने कोतवाली, मथुरा गेट, सेवर, अटल बंध और चिकसाना क्षेत्र में नाकाबंदी कराई। क्योंकि तब तक यही सूचना थी कि बदमाश अभी मुखर्जी नगर क्षेत्र में ही है। लेकिन, जैसे ही बदमाश हीरादास सर्किल पर पहुंचे तो वहां तैनात अटल बंध एसएचओ गंगा सहाय मीणा ने उनके पीछे अपनी गाड़ी लगा दी।

पुलिस को पीछा करते देख बदमाशों ने अपनी कार की स्पीड तेज कर दी। पुलिस लगातार उनका पीछा कर रही थी। लेकिन, बदमाश काली की बगीची से नेशनल हाइवे होकर अघापुर होते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर सीकरी क्षेत्र में घुसकर फरार हो गए।

पुलिस के मुताबिक बदमाशों की कार की स्पीड करीब 150 किमी प्रतिघंटा रही होगी, जबकि पुलिस की गाड़ी 120 किमी प्रति घंटे की स्पीड पर दौड़ रही थी। इसलिए बदमाश पकड़ में नहीं आए। करीब 4 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद सुबह 11 बजे पुलिस खाली हाथ लौट आई।
बदमाश संपन्न घरों की महिलाओं को ही बना रहे निशाना
सफेद रंग की एस क्रॉस कार सवार बदमाश इतने शातिर हैं कि वे रैकी करके संपन्न घरानों की महिलाओं को ही निशाना बना रहे हैं। इसीलिए उन्होंने श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी नगर इलाके को चुना है। शुक्रवार को जिन महिलाओं पर तमंचा तानने की वारदात हुई, उनमें भरतपुर साइकिल क्लब के अध्यक्ष एवं मोबाइल व्यवसायी लोकेश अग्रवाल की पत्नी रेनू अग्रवाल और 25 वर्षीय बेटी निकिता अग्रवाल हैं।

इससे पहले इन्हीं बदमाशों ने सब्जी मंडी के सामने वाली रोड पर 2 नवंबर को स्कूटी सवार बैंक कर्मी युवती को कट्टा दिखाकर सोने की चेन लूटी थी। फिर 5 नवंबर को टाइल्स शोरूम मालिक की स्वाति खंडेलवाल और भाभी संतोष खंडेलवाल के गले से सोने की 2 चेन और 10 हजार रुपए से भरा पर्स छीन लिया था। उस समय वे बाजार से दीपावली की खरीदारी करके लौट रही थीं।
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पहले ही कैद हो चुकी है सफेद कार
पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल इसलिए भी उठ रहे हैं कि सफेद रंग की यह एस क्रॉस कार 5 नवंबर को मुखर्जी नगर इलाके में स्वाति और संतोष खंडेलवाल के साथ शाम करीब 4.45 बजे हुई वारदात के समय सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई थी। यह फुटेज पुलिस को मुहैया करवा दी गई थीं।

इसके बाद भी पुलिस इस कार को ट्रेस नहीं कर पाई। जबकि स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि इस कार को कई बार रंजीत नगर इलाके में भी देखा गया है। चौथ वसूली के लिए मंडी के व्यापारी सुल्तान खान पर दो बार फायरिंग कर चुका 5 हजार का इनामी बदमाश विनोद पथैना भी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर है।
सीओ बोले; उत्तर प्रदेश के हैं बदमाश, जल्द ही पकड़ लेंगे
सीओ सिटी सतीश वर्मा का कहना है कि सफेद रंग की एस क्रॉस वाले बदमाश चिन्हित कर लिए गए हैं। वे यूपी के रहने वाले हैं, जो यहां लूट की वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। जल्द ही इन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को भी सूचना मिलते ही शहर में नाकाबंदी कराई गई थी। पुलिस ने बदमाशों का यूपी तक पीछा भी किया, लेकिन वे बच निकले।

