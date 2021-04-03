पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:पड़ोसी लड़की की गोली मारकर हत्या का मुख्य आरोपी सुनील, सहयोगी पिता व भाई गिरफ्तार

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
पड़ेसी अंकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार सुनील ( सबसे बाएं) , सहयोगी पिता वीरेंद्र तथा बड़ा भाई राकेश। - Dainik Bhaskar
पड़ेसी अंकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार सुनील ( सबसे बाएं) , सहयोगी पिता वीरेंद्र तथा बड़ा भाई राकेश।
  • गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन पड़ोसी अंकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी

गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन सुबह मुखर्जी नगर में सीढ़ी लगाकर पड़ोसी लड़की अंकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मुख्य आरोपी सुनील व सहयोगी पिता वीरेंद्र तथा बड़े भाई राकेश को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

एसपी देवेंद्र सिंह विश्नोई ने बताया कि 26 जनवरी को मुखर्जी नगर स्थित मकान की छत पर कॉलेज छात्रा अंकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। अंकिता के पड़ोस में रहने वाले युवक सुनील ने अंकिता के मकान की छत पर चढ़कर अंकिता को गोली मार दी थी तथा अपने बड़े भाई राकेश व पिता वीरेंद्र के सहयोग से ऑल्टो कार से फरार हो गया था।

इस घटना के बाद भरतपुर शहर में दहशत का माहौल हो गया था। आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करने की मांग के साथ आमजन व विभिन्न संगठनों ने आंदोलन व ज्ञापन दिए। ऐसी स्थिति में अंकिता हत्याकांड को गंभीरता से लेते हुए आईजी पुलिस रेंज भरतपुर प्रसन्न कुमार खमेसरा व एसपी देवेंद्र कुमार विश्नोई ने अलग-अलग टीमों का गठन कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किए।

इस दौरान पुलिस की टीमों ने बुलंदशहर, हापुड़, दिल्ली, गाजियाबाद, अमेठी, अलीगढ़, हाथरस, मथुरा व आगरा के विभिन्न संभावित ठिकानों पर दबिश दी। आगरा के सिकंदरा व टुंडला से मुख्य आरोपी सुनील पुत्र वीरेंद्र सिंह जाट उम्र 25 साल तथा सहयोगी पिता वीरेंद्र सिंह पुत्र प्रताप सिंह जाट उम्र 51 साल, बड़े भाई राकेश पुत्र वीरेंद्र सिंह जाट उम्र 26 साल को धरदबोचा। पुलिस ने ऑल्टो कार भी बरामद कर ली है। मुख्य आरोपी सुनील और साथियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है और वारदात में प्रयुक्त हथियार बरामदगी के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी सुनील (पैर में प्लास्टर चढ़ा हुआ)। लड़की की हत्या कर भागते हुए इसके पैर में फ्रैक्चर हो गया था।
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी सुनील (पैर में प्लास्टर चढ़ा हुआ)। लड़की की हत्या कर भागते हुए इसके पैर में फ्रैक्चर हो गया था।

ये हुई थी घटना
गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान पुलिस को मुखर्जी नगर स्थित अध्यापक दंपति के मकान की छत पर चढ़कर उनकी छोटी बेटी अंकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। जिसकी सूचना पर कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर डॉग स्क्वायड व फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट के साथ घटनास्थल से सबूत जुटाए और मृतका अंकिता के पिता शक्ति सिंह ने कोतवाली थाना में हत्या व आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कराया। जिसकी जांच कोतवाली थाना एसएचओ रामकिशन यादव कर रहे हैं।

गिरफ्तारी में इनका रहा विशेष सराहनीय योगदान
एसपी देवेंद्र विश्नोई ने बताया कि डीएसटी के कांस्टेबल अजब सिंह, कोतवाली थाना के कांस्टेबल जागन सिंह व उद्योग नगर थाना के कांस्टेबल वीरेंद्र सिंह का मुख्य आरोपी व सहयोगियों को आगरा के सिकंदरा, टुंडला के बसई गांव से धर दबोचने में विशेष सराहनीय भूमिका रही।

रिपोर्ट: आदर्श मधुकर

