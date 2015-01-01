पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:पुलिस अधिकारी तंबाकू सेवन न करें, दूसरों को भी इस लत को छोड़ने की करें अपील

भरतपुर
भरतपुर। कोटपा-2003 अधिनियम की विभिन्न धाराओं की पालना के लिए कार्यशाला का अयोजन किया गया।
  • भरतपुर के सभी थाने परिसर होंगे तम्बाकू मुक्त
  • एसपी अमनदीप कपूर की सभी थाना अधिकारियों से अपील

(आदर्श मधुकर)। राष्ट्रीय तम्बाकू नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत पुलिस अधीक्षक डा. अमनदीप सिंह कपूर की अध्यक्षता में पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय के सभागार में कोटपा-2003 अधिनियम की विभिन्न धाराओं की पालना के लिए कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया।

कार्यशाला में पुलिस अधीक्षक डा. अमनदीप सिंह कपूर ने सभी थानों को तम्बाकू मुक्त परिसर के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने सभी थानाधिकारियों को कोरोनाकाल में तम्बाकू सेवन न करने एवं दूसरों को भी इस लत को छोड़ने के लिए प्रेरित करने की अपील की।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर तंबाकू बेचने वालों के खिलाफ करें कार्रवाई
उप पुलिस अधीक्षक एवं कोटपा नोडल अधिकारी (पुलिस विभाग) डा. मूल सिंह राणा ने सभी थानाधिकारियों को सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर तम्बाकू का उपयोग करने वाले एवं निर्धारित परिधि में तम्बाकू उत्पाद का विक्रय करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने एवं अवैध तम्बाकू उत्पादों को जब्त करने का अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए।

कार्यशाला में तम्बाकू नियंत्रण प्रकोष्ठ की जिला सलाहकार नीरजा कुन्तल ने तम्बाकू सेवन से होने वाले दुष्प्रभाव व छोड़ने के उपायों के बारे में बताया। कार्यशाला में अतिरिक्त उप पुलिस अधीक्षक डीग डाॅ. बुगलाल मीना भी उपस्थित रहे।

