महात्मा गांधी आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना:राज्य के गरीब लोगों का हाेगा 5 लाख रुपए का बीमा : डाॅ. गर्ग

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 30 जनवरी को शुरू हो सकती है यह योजना

राज्य में महात्मा गांधी आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना जल्द शुरू होगी। इसकी शुरुआत 30 जनवरी को हो सकती है। योजना के तहत राज्य के गरीब लोगों का 5 लाख का बीमा होगा जिससे बीमार गरीब लोगों का निःशुल्क इलाज हो सकेगा। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री डाॅ. सुभाष गर्ग ने बताया कि भारत सरकार ने वर्ष 2011 के सर्वे के आधार पर आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में 59 लाख लोगों का 3 लाख का बीमा किया है।

जबकि राज्य सरकार ने इसे आगे बढ़कर राज्य के भामाशाह कार्ड धारक 51 लाख लोगों को जोड़कर नई योजना महात्मा गांधी आयुष्मान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना तैयार की है। जिसमें 3 लाख के स्थान पर 5 लाख रुपए का बीमा करने का प्रावधान किया है। इस बीमा योजना के तहत राज्य सरकार गरीब लोगों के सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट चिकित्सालयों में इलाज कराने पर कुल 1600 करोड़ रुपए वहन करेगी। जबकि भारत सरकार 480 करोड़ रुपए प्रदान करेगी। शेष 1250 करोड़ रुपया राज्य सरकार उपलब्ध कराएगी।

