प्री एंड पोस्ट वेडिंग शूट:एतिहासिक स्थलों पर अब कर सकेंगे शदी को लेकर शूटिंग, विशेष फीस देनी होगी

भरतपुर34 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर संग्रहालय। - Dainik Bhaskar
भरतपुर संग्रहालय।
  • भरतपुर के म्यूजियम, किशोरी महल और प्राचीन किले में कर सकेंगे शूटिंग

संग्रहालय, किशोरी महल सहित जिले के प्राचीन किले और महलों में अब प्री और पोस्ट वेडिंग शूटिंग की जा सकती है। इसके लिए पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग से विशेष स्वीकृति लेनी होगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि हाल के वर्षों में प्री और पोस्ट वेडिंग शूटिंग का चलन तेजी से बढ़ा है, जिसमें बेहतरीन लोकेशन के लिए वर/वधु की ऐतिहासिक स्थानों पर ले जाकर फोटोग्राफी और शूटिंग की जाती है।

पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग ने इस स्थितियों को आर्थिक रूप से भुनाने का प्लान किया है जिसमें ऐसे फोटोग्राफर और कैमरामैन को विशेष अनुमति दी जाएगी। इसमें पर्यटक समय में शूटिंग के लिए प्रति 2 घंटे के 5000 रुपए देने होंगे।

वहीं, कार्यालय समय से बाद या पहले शूटिंग के लिए 15,000 रुपए प्रति घंटे के चार्ज पर शूटिंग कर सकेंगे। इसमें 25 प्रतिशत राशि एडवांस देनी होगी। स्मारकों को जल्दी सुबह और देर रात तक खोलकर जरूरी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएंगी।

अभी तक केवल स्टिल फोटोग्राफी की मंजूरी थी। पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय प्रभारी हेमंत कुमार ने बताया कि राजकीय संग्रहालय, किशोरी महल, डीग किला, कुम्हेर के जल महल, किला, वैर का किला, वाटिका आदि स्मारकों पर विशेष शुल्क जमा करा कर शूटिंग की जा सकती है। ज्ञात रहे कि भरतपुर में काफी बेहतरीन लोकेशन हैं।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

