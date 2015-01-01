पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी रखें:कोरोना रोगियों को भर्ती नहीं कर रहे प्राइवेट अस्पताल, आरबीएम में खाली हैं सिर्फ 54 बेड

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बयाना में 30 वर्षीय युवक की मौत, अब तक 98 ने जान गंवाई, 45 नए मरीज और मिले

कोरोना को कतई हल्के में न लें। क्योंकि जिले में कोरोना ने एक बार फिर स्पीड बढ़ा दी है। भरतपुर में गुरुवार को 45 नए रोगी मिलने के साथ ही संक्रमित रोगियों का आंकड़ा 6896 तक पहुंच गया है। अभी भी 209 एक्टिव केस हैं। संक्रमित रोगियों को यहां के प्राइवेट अस्पताल भर्ती नहीं कर रहे हैं।

संभाग के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल आरबीएम में केवल 54 बेड ही खाली हैं। ऐसे में इलाज के लिए बाहर जाना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। जयपुर में भी कोरोना रोगियों को आसानी से बेड नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं। इधर, बयाना के कोरोना पॉजीटिव पंचायत सहायक की गुरुवार को इलाज के दौरान जयपुर के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।

बुधवार को भी नगरपालिका पार्षद की मृत्यु हो गई थी। इस तरह अब तक 98 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। इसलिए जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं। अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। आरबीएम अस्पताल प्रबंधन के मुताबिक अस्पताल के कोविड जोन में 130 में से 76 बेडों पर मरीज भर्ती हैं।

इनमें से 16 लोग ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। इनमें भी 3 रोगियों को गंभीर हालत होने के कारण आईसीयू में रखा गया है। आरबीएम के आईसीयू में भी कोरोना रोगियों के लिए केवल 5 बेड ही हैं। जबकि 140 आक्सीजन सिलेंडर उपलब्ध हैं।

डायबिटीज का रोगी था पंचायत सहायक
जयपुर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में गुरुवार को दम तोड़ने वाला पंचायत सहायक 30 वर्षीय पुष्पेंद्र फौजदार पूर्व सरपंच का बेटा था। बयाना कृषि उपज मंडी के पूर्व डायरेक्टर सुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि उनके भतीजे पुष्पेंद्र को पिछले दिनों तबीयत खराब होने पर पहले भरतपुर और बाद में 15 नवंबर को जयपुर के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। उसका कोविड टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया।

