कार्रवाई:डॉक्टरों की प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस पर रोक निजी क्लिनिक में नहीं देख सकेंगे राेगी

भरतपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर से लगातार राज्य सरकार को शिकायतें मिल रही थीं
  • आरबीएम अस्पताल के 10 से 15 डॉक्टरों ने छोड़ा एनपीए
  • सरकार ने जारी किए आदेश

राज्य सरकार ने अब सरकारी डॉक्टरों की प्राइवेट प्रेक्टिस पर रोक लगा दी है। यानि वे किसी भी निजी क्लिनिक, नर्सिंग होम या प्राइवेट अस्पताल में जाकर न तो रोगी देख सकेंगे और न ही ऑपरेशन कर सकेंगे। भरतपुर में ज्यादातर सरकारी डॉक्टर न केवल प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में जाकर रोगी देखते हैं बल्कि ऑपरेशन भी करते हैं।

अब अगर कोई डॉक्टर ऐसा करते हुए पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई हो सकती है। सरकारी आदेश के मुताबिक अब केवल वही डॉक्टर अपने घऱ पर रोगियों को देख पाएंगे, जो नॉन प्रेक्टिस अलाउंस (एनपीए) नहीं ले रहे हैं। लेकिन, इसके लिए भी उन्हें अपने घर पर निर्धारित फीस का बोर्ड लगाकर रखना होगा। इस आदेश के बाद आरबीएम अस्पताल के 10 से 15 डॉक्टरों ने एनपीए छोड़ दिया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सरकारी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों पर प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में जाकर ऑपरेशन और रोगी देखने पर पहले भी रोक लगी हुई थी। लेकिन, सरकारी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों की यह आदत नहीं छूट पा रही थी। भरतपुर से लगातार राज्य सरकार को शिकायतें मिल रही थीं।

इसलिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय ने फिर से आदेश जारी कर सरकारी डॉक्टरों को पाबंद किया है कि वे किसी भी प्राइवेट क्लीनिक, नर्सिंग होम, अस्पताल, पैथोलॉजिकल लेबोरेटी, डायग्नोस्टिक सेन्टर आदि में जाकर न तो किसी मरीज को देखेंगे और न ही कोई टेस्ट करेंगे। वे किसी भी तरह का ऑपरेशन भी नहीं कर पाएंगे।
हाल ही में 10-15 डाक्टर्स ने छोड़ा एनपीए: पीएमओ
^पिछले दिनों निदेशालय ने इस संबंध में आदेश भेजे हैं, जिनके बारे में डाक्टर्स को जानकारी दी गई है। इन आदेशों के बाद करीब 10-15 डाक्टर्स जो अभी तक एनपीए ले रहे थे, उन्होंने एनपीए छोड़ दिया है। इनके अलावा जो डाक्टर्स प्राइवेट घर पर मरीज नहीं देखते हैं, वह एनपीए ले रहे हैं।
डा. नवदीप सैनी, पीएमओ

