शादी समारोह पर प्रशासन का यूटर्न:जिले में धारा-144 लागू होने से घुड़चढ़ी और बारात निकासी पर फिर से लगी रोक

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान हुए तो मैरिज होम वालों पर कार्रवाई नो मास्क नो एंट्री भी लागू

लोगों की लापरवाही से बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए एक दिन बाद ही अब प्रशासन ने फिर यू-टर्न ले लिया है। जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने बताया कि इससे शादियों में घुड़चढ़ी, बारात निकासी, चाक और गौरी पूजन जैसे कार्यक्रमों पर भी रोक लग गई है।

जबकि धरना-प्रदर्शन, जुलूस, रैली और सभी तरह के धार्मिक आय़ोजनों पर सामान्य रूप से प्रतिबंध रहता ही है। यह आदेश रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, अस्पताल, बैंक, पोस्ट ऑफिस, स्कूल, कॉलेजों के परीक्षा केंद्र औऱ अनय सार्वजनिक कार्यालयों पर लागू नहीं होंंगे।

जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने शनिवार को जारी एक आदेश से अब शादियों में भी नो मास्क नो एंट्री लागू कर दी है। सभी मेहमानों को फेस मास्क लगाने होंगे। साथ ही 6 फुट यानि 2 गज की दूरी बनाकर रखनी होगी। प्रवेश और निकास द्वार पर हैंडवॉश, थर्मल स्कैनिंग और सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था करनी होगी।

अगर मेहमानों की संख्या 100 अधिक हुई तो मैरिज होम संचालकों पर भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। इसकी निगरानी के लिए उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेटों द्वारा टीमें गठित की जाएंंगी। साथ ही सरकारी कर्मचारियों को भी पाबंद किया गया है कि वे ऐसे किसी शादी समारोह में शामिल न हों, जहां कोरोना गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन हो रहा हो। बल्कि उसकी सूचना कंट्रोल रूम को 05644220320 अथवा जिला उद्योग केंद्र के महाप्रबंधक बीएल मीणा को 9414364625 पर सूचना दें।

जिला कलेक्टर ने एक बार फिर दुकानदारों और लोगों से अपील की है कि वे मास्क लगाकर और सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर एक-दूसरे से 2 गज की दूरी रखकर कोरोना की चेन तोड़ने में मदद करें। खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार जैसे लक्षण दिखने पर तुरंत अस्पताल जाकर जांच कराएं। घर में ही दवाई लेकर अनावश्यक समय न गंवाएं। अन्यथा बाजारों के खुलने की समय सीमा फिर से लागू करनी पड़ सकती है।
जून में रहा ज्यादा असर, कोरोना से अब तक मरने वालों में सर्वाधिक 77 पुरुष, 23 महिलाएं
भरतपुर में कोरोना का पहला दौर 24 फरवरी से शुरू हुआ था। जब पहला सैंपल लिया गया। जिले की कामां तहसील के जुरहरी गांव में 2 अप्रैल को पहला रोगी सामने आया था। जबकि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से पहली मौत 20 अप्रैल को वैर तहसील की पथैना निवासी महिला की हुई थी।

इसके बाद जून में कोरोना अपने चरम पर था। जब बयाना कस्बा सबसे बड़ा हॉट स्पाट बना। इस दौरान जिले में सर्वाधिक 32 मौतें हुईं। दूसरे लॉकडाउन में सख्ती की वजह से कोरोना कुछ काबू हुआ, लेकिन अब फिर से इसका संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। पिछले 7 माह 18 दिन में ही मौतों का आंकड़ा 100 तक पहुंच गया। मरने वालों में सर्वाधिक 77 पुरुष और 23 महिलाएं शामिल हैं।

