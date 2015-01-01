पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सुनेहरा गांव में शराब से हुई मौतों का विरोध, धरना तीसरे दिन भी जारी

कामां42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कामां. गांव सुनहरा में शराब से हुई मौत के विरोध में चल रहे धरने में शामिल ग्रामीण।
  • आबोकारी विभाग ने मिलीभगत कर मामले को रफा-दफा किया

थाना के गांव सुनहरा में शराब पीने से हुई पांच मौतों के बाद आबकारी विभाग द्वारा मिलीभगत कर मामले को रफा-दफा करने के विरोध व डीग आबकारी अधिकारी थाने पर तैनात बब्बल यादव का तबादला करने की मांग को लेकर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विजय मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में मृतकों के परिजनों द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर दिया जा रहा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शनिवार को तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा।

वहीं दूसरी ओर डांग विकास बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन जवाहर सिंह बेढम, भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र जैन ने धरना स्थल पहुंचकर मृतक परिवारों से मुलाकात कर उन्हें ढांढ़स बंधाया और उनकी हर संभव सहायता का आश्वासन दिया।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि शराब पीने से हुई मौतों के बाद आबकारी विभाग द्वारा मामले को रफा-दफा करने के विरोध तथा डीग आबकारी थाने पर तैनात बब्बल यादव एवं जिला आबकारी अधिकारी का स्थानांतरण करने, शराब दुखान्तिका के पूरे प्रकरण की जांच कामा में तैनात प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस सुमित मेहरडा से कराने, मृतकों के आश्रितों को सहायता उपलब्ध कराने की मांगों को लेकर ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना दिया जा रहा है। जब तक मांग पूरी नहीं हो जाती तब तक धरना जारी रहेगा।

