पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अच्छी खबर:त्योहारी सीजन पर रेलवे बाेर्ड ने दिया आदेश, लॉकडाउन में बंद हुए रेलवे के रिटायरिंग रूम चालू, फूड प्लाजा भी खुलेंगे

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर. रेलवे का रिटायरिंग रूम ।
  • अब प्लेटफार्म पर नहीं करना पड़ेगा ट्रेन का इंतजार, लॉकडाउन के बाद पटरी पर लौट रही है रेलवे व्यवस्था

ट्रेन से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अगर अब आपको ट्रेन लेट होने की वजह से प्लेटफार्म पर इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। यात्री अब रेलवे स्टेशन पर रिटायरिंग रूम की सुविधा ले सकेंगे। इसके अलावा खान-पान यूनिट, फूड प्लाजा और रिफ्रेशमेंट रूम आदि का लाभ उठा सकेंगे। देशभर में कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए रेलवे ने ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद कर दिया था। इस वजह से देशभर में यात्रियों के लिए बनाए गए रिटायरिंग रूम, फूड प्लाजा आदि की सेवाएं भी बंद कर दी गई थीं।

अब धीरे-धीरे ट्रेनों का संचालन पटरी पर लौटने लगा है, लेकिन सर्दी और देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में किसान और गुर्जर आंदोलन की वजह से यात्रियों को कई-कई घंटे तक ट्रेनों का प्लेटफार्म पर ही इंतजार करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में उन्हें काफी परेशानी होती है। साथ ही खान-पान की सुविधा नहीं मिलने से दिक्कतें और बढ़ जाती हैं।

इसी के मद्देनजर अब रेलवे ने यात्रियों के लिए फिर से कोरोना काल में बंद सेवाओं को बहाल करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। कोटा मंडल के वरिष्ठ वाणिज्य प्रबंधक अजय कुमार पाल ने बताया कि आईआरसीटीसी के अनुरोध पर रेलवे बोर्ड ने यात्रियों के लिए खान-पान यूनिट, फूड प्लाजा, रिफ्रेशमेंट रूम, रिटायरिंग रूम, रेल यात्री निवास आदि को तत्काल प्रभाव से बहाल कर दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह सुविधा कोटा मंडल के सभी रेलवे स्टेशनों पर शुरू कर दी गई है।
रेलवे का तोहफा, अब ट्रैकमैन बन सकेंगे टैक्नीशियन
रेलवे में कार्य करने वाले ट्रैकमैन को रेलवे बोर्ड ने दिवाली का तोहफा दिया है। अब ट्रैकमैन तकनीशियन ग्रेड में जा सकेंगे। इस संबंध में रेलवे बोर्ड ने आदेश भी जारी कर दिए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार इस आदेश के बाद ट्रैकमैन को अब वेल्डर, फिटर और पेंटर बनाया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए इसके लिए ट्रैकमैन को विभागीय परीक्षा देनी होगी।

परीक्षा पास होने पर ही ट्रैकमैन को तकनीशियन श्रेणी में भेजा जाएगा। इससे ट्रैकमैन की ग्रेड पे भी बढ़ जाएगी। साथ ही, क्वार्टर और यात्रा पास समेत कई अन्य सुविधाएं भी मिलेंगी।विभागीय परीक्षा के लिए रेलकर्मी का ट्रैकमैन पद पर पांच वर्ष काम करने का अनुभव जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें