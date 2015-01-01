पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर:शिक्षा मंत्री डोटासरा बोले- जाट आरक्षण को नौंवी अनुसूची में डालने का काम करे भाजपा

भरतपुर7 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डोटासरा मंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग की माताजी का निधन हो जाने पर श्रद्धांजलि देने आए थे।
  • नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाब चंद कटारिया के बयान पर पीसीसी चीफ डोटासरा ने कहा कि यह मध्यप्रदेश और कर्नाटक नहीं

(प्रमोद कल्याण). कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा बुधवार को भरतपुर में थे। डोटासरा यहां मंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग की माताजी का निधन हो जाने पर श्रद्धांजलि देने आए थे। यहां उन्होंने कहा कि जाट को केंद्र में आरक्षण दिलाने के लिए भाजपा को प्रयास करने चाहिए। क्योंकि उनके प्रदेश में 25 सांसद हैं। कांग्रेस पार्टी अपनी आरे से सभी प्रयास कर चुकी है। साथ ही नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया द्वारा 2 माह में सरकार गिर जाने संबंधी बयान पर कहा कि भाजपा पहले अपना घर संभाले, दूसरों की चिंता बाद में करें। भाजपा के कार्यक्रमों में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे नहीं जा रही हैं।

डोटासरा ने भरतपुर और धौलपुर के जाटों को केंद्र में ओबीसी में शामिल करने की मांग को लेकर कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार हर वर्ग की समस्याओं को सुनती है। गुर्जर समाज को कांग्रेस सरकार ने आरक्षण दिया। नौंवी अन्य सूची में डालने का काम केंद्र सरकार का है। प्रदेश से सभी 25 सांसद भाजपा के हैं। उन्हें प्रयास करने चाहिए।

कटारिया के खिलाफ भाजपा में साजिश चल रही- डोटासरा

नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाब चंद कटारिया के बयान पर पीसीसी चीफ डोटासरा ने कहा कि यह मध्यप्रदेश और कर्नाटक नहीं है। भाजपा नेताओं काे ऊल-जलूल बयान देने की आदत है। कटारिया के खिलाफ भाजपा में साजिश रची जा रही है। नेता प्रतिपक्ष पद से हटाने की मुहिम जोर पकड़ी हुई है। इसलिए अपने पद को बचाने के लिए वह बयान बाजी कर रहे हैं। पहले भी बीजेपी ने सरकार गिराने का प्रयास किया था। जिसमें कटारिया और राजेंद्र राठौर आदि शामिल थे।

बुधवार को मंत्री ममता भूपेश, राजेन्द्र यादव, लालचंद कटारिया, टीकाराम जूली, पूर्व सांसद कर्ण सिंह भी भरतपुर आए। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री राजेश पायलट के पूर्व पीए विजय गुप्ता ने मंत्री ममता भूपेश, राजेन्द्र यादव, लालचंद कटारिया का स्वागत अपने निवास पर किया। टोल पर निवर्तमान शहर अध्यक्ष संजय शुक्ला, मनोज शर्मा आदि ने डोटासरा और मंत्रियों का स्वागत किया।

