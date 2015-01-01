पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर में दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग:पड़ोसी समझे कि आतिशबाजी हो रही, बाहर देखा तो बाइक सवार घर के बाहर चला रहे थे गोलियां

भरतपुर12 मिनट पहले
घर के मुख्य दरवाजे से होते हुए अंदर गई गोली।
  • न्यू आदर्श नगर में हुई वारदात, 25 दिन पहले भी किया था घायल
  • गोली एक दरवाजे से होते हुए 30 फीट अंदर दूसरे गेट तक पहुंची गई थी

मंगलवार को शहर के न्यू आदर्शनगर में दिन दहाड़े हुई फायरिंग से कॉलोनी में सनसनी फैल गई। फायरिंग के दौरान एक गोली घर के मेन गेट से होते हुए 30 फुट तक अंदर दूसरे गेट तक पहुंच गई। फायरिंग यहां रहने वाले सुल्तान तेली के घर के बाहर की गई। गौरतलब है कि 25 दिन पहले भी सुल्तान के ऊपर इसी क्षेत्र में फायरिंग हुई थी, जिसमें वो घायल हो गए थे।

जानकारी अनुसार फायरिंग करने वाले दो लोग अपाचे मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार थे। आरोपियों की लगातार तलाश की जा रही है। शहर में नाकेबंदी भी करवा दी गई है। थानाधिकारी रामकिशन यादव मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। फायरिंग के तुरंत बाद विनोद पथेना नाम के व्यक्ति का सुल्तान को फोन आने की भी जानकारी मिली है, लेकिन परिवार के अन्य लोगों ने उसकी सुल्तान से बात नहीं करवाई।

गोली चलने से दरवाजे में हुआ छेद।
वहीं, सुल्तान के घर के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में वारदात कैद हो गई। बदमाशों ने करीब 4 फायर किए। पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि पहले तो फायरिंग को दीपावली की आतिशबाजी समझा, लेकिन बाद में फायरिंग की बात सुन सहम गए।

