पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन:आंदोलनकारियों ने बयाना-हिंडौन सड़क मार्ग भी जाम किया, कर्नल बैंसला पंच पटेलों से मिलने सिकंदरा में

भरतपुर/हिंडौन7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीलूपुरा में आंदोलन पर बैठे गुर्जर समाज के लोग।
  • इन सब के बीच आज गुर्जर नेता कर्नल किरोड़ी बैंसला कलेक्टर और एसपी बात करने पहुंचे

बयाना के पीलूपुरा में बैकलॉग की भर्तियों समेत 6 मांगों को लेकर गुर्जर समाज के लोग सातवें दिन भी ट्रैक पर बैठे हैं। इस दौरान शनिवार को ट्रैक के साथ-साथ बयाना हिंडौन सड़क मार्ग भी जाम कर दिया गया। आंदोलनकारियों ने पत्थर और झाडिय़ां डालकर सड़क मार्ग बंद कर दिया। जिससे दोनों ओर से आने वाले वाहन चालकों को वापस लौटना पड़ा। जिसके कारण हिंडौन से भरतपुर जाने वाले यात्री अब महवा-छोकरवाड़ा मार्ग से जा रहे।

वहीं, इन सब के बीच आज गुर्जर नेता कर्नल किरोड़ी बैंसला कलेक्टर और एसपी बात करने पहुंचे। तीनों के बीच बंद कमरे मे करीब 25 मिनट तक बात हुई। जिसके बाद किरोड़ी बैंसला सिकंदरा के लिए रवाना होए। जहां बैंसला गुर्जर समाज के पंच पटेलों से बात करेंगे। वहीं, मंत्री अशोक चांदना भी ट्रैक पर आंदोलन कर रहे लोगों से आज बात करने पहुंच सकते हैं।

कर्नल बैंसला के बेटे विजय बैंसला ट्रैक पर लोगों के बीच मौजूद।
कर्नल बैंसला के बेटे विजय बैंसला ट्रैक पर लोगों के बीच मौजूद।

12 घंटे का दिया अल्टीमेटम
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने आंदोलन की कमान अपने बेटे विजय बैंसला को सौंपने के साथ ही शनिवार से आंदोलन खत्म होने के संकेत दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना यहां ट्रैक पर आकर बताएं कि सरकार हमें मांगों पर क्या हल दे रही है। हम उनकी बात पर अमल करेंगे। इसके लिए उन्होंने आंदोलनकारियों से सहमति भी ली। बैंसला ने कहा कि मांगों पर हल निकालने के लिए मैं सरकार को 12 घंटे का समय दे रहा हूं। इसके बाद आंदोलन को तेज करने की रणनीति बनाई जा सकती है।

बैंसला गुट के कुछ लोग हिंडौन में कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह के आवास पर पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने उनसे पिछले 2-3 दिन से बने डैड लॉक और आंदोलन के मौजूदा हालातों को लेकर चर्चा की। इसके बाद शाम करीब 5 बजे बैंसला अपने सक्रिय समर्थकों के साथ ट्रैक पर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें