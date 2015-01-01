पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंत्री गर्ग की माताजी की शोकसभा:5 मंत्रियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों समेत सैकड़ों लोगों ने भरतपुर में पुष्पांजली अर्पित की

भरतपुर3 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। राज्यमंत्री डा. गर्ग की माताजी प्रेमवती के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि देते प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा।
  • राष्ट्रीय लोकदल मथुरा के जिलाध्यक्ष रामरस पौनिया, नगर निगम उपमहापौर गिरीश चौधरी सहित कई अधिकारी भी शामिल हुए

तकनीकी एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री डा. सुभाष गर्ग की माताजी प्रेमवती के निधन पर हुई शोकसभा में बुधवार को राज्य के 5 मंत्रियों सहित कई जनप्रतिनिधियों व सैकड़ों लोग पहुंचे। शोक सभा में राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री एवं कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविन्द सिंह डोटासरा, कृषि मंत्री लालचंद कटारिया, महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्यमंत्री ममता भूपेश, स्टेट मोटर गैराज राज्यमंत्री राजेन्द्र यादव, श्रम राज्यमंत्री टीकाराम जूली, भरतपुर में रणजीत नगर स्थित आवास पर पहुंचे और गर्ग की माताजी के चित्र पर पुष्पांजली अर्पित कर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि ऐसे समय में ईश्वर उनके परिवारीजनों को दुख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।

गर्ग की माताजी प्रेमवती के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित करतीं मंत्री ममता भूपेश।
गर्ग की माताजी प्रेमवती के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित करतीं मंत्री ममता भूपेश।

शोकसभा में सैकड़ों लोग शामिल हुए
उन्होंने कहा कि स्व. प्रेमवती के निधन से राज्य के सभी मंत्रियों सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों को दुख हुआ है और उन्होंने भी संवेदना व्यक्त की है। शोक सभा में राष्ट्रीय लोकदल मथुरा के जिलाध्यक्ष रामरस पौनिया, नगर निगम उपमहापौर गिरीश चौधरी, संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल, न्यायाधीश पूरन सिंह, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक डा. मूलसिंह राणा, उपखण्ड अधिकारी दामोदर सिंह, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के उपनिदेशक पूरन सिंह, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रेम सिंह कुन्तल, समसा के एडीपीसी अशोक कुमार धाकरे सहित पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के जनप्रतिनिधि और सैंकड़ों लोग शामिल हुए।

