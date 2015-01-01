पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर शहर की विकास योजनाओं की प्रगति समीक्षा बैठक:सीवरेज का कार्य अप्रैल माह तक पूरा करने के आदेश, नगर निगम और नगर विकास न्यास का सहयोग लें

भरतपुर5 मिनट पहले
तकनीकी एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग ने ली बैठक।

तकनीकी एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग ने मंगलवार को भरतपुर शहर की विकास योजनाओं की प्रगति की समीक्षा बैठक की। इस दौरान उन्होंने डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग ने सीवरेज के द्वितीय चरण का कार्य रही एलएंडटी कम्पनी को निर्देश दिए कि सम्पूर्ण कार्य आगामी अप्रैल माह तक पूरा करें। सीवरेज कनेक्शन के कार्य में नगर निगम व नगर विकास न्यास का सहयोग लें।

उन्होंने कहा कि सीवरेज लाईन का जो रिवाइज एस्टिमेट तैयार कराया गया है। उसे रुडसीको एवं नगर निगम आपसी समन्वय के साथ स्वीकृत करायें साथ ही भरतपुर शहर के शेष क्षेत्र में सीवरेज लाईन के लिये डीपीआर तैयार कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि सीवरेज कनेक्शनों के लिए मकान मालिकों को समझाईश कर कनेक्शन के लिये आवेदन भरवाएं। बैठक में बताया गया कि एलएंडटी कम्पनी ने शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्र में सीवरेज लाईन बिछाने का लगभग 90 प्रतिशत कार्य पूरा कर लिया है किन्तु भूमिगत जलस्तर ऊंचा होने के कारण कार्य में बाधा आ रही है ।

तकनीकी एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री ने सीवरेज कार्य करने वाली कम्पनी के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने के बाद सड़कों की मरम्मत के कार्यों में गति लाएं। जिससेआमजन को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सीवरेज लाइन की कार्ययोजना बनाने वाली कम्पनी द्वारा गलत तथ्य प्रस्तुत करने पर उसे ब्लैकलिस्ट करें। उन्होंने नगर निगम एवं नगर विकास न्यास के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि कृषि भूमि पर बसी कॉलोनियों में सड़क व नालियों के निर्माण एवं स्ट्रीट लाईट लगाने के कार्य में गति लाएं।

डॉ. गर्ग ने आरबीएम चिकित्सालय के पास नगर विकास न्यास की स्कीम 10 को चिकित्सालय विस्तार के लिये आरक्षित रखने के निर्देश दिए और कहा कि न्यास के अधिकारी इस पर गम्भीरता से विचार करें। बैठक में नगर विकास न्यास की स्कीम 13 की भूमि को बिना स्वीकृति के अवाप्त करने पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुये कहा कि इस स्कीम की खामियों को शीघ्र दूर करें ताकि इस स्कीम में जमीन का आवंटन किया जा सके।

