निकाय चुनाव:43 नगर पालिका और 7 नगर परिषद चुनाव के नतीजे आज; भाजपा उत्साहित, कांग्रेस को भी अच्छे नतीजों की आस

भरतपुर41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
12 जिलों की 50 निकायों में हुए चुनावों के लिए मतगणना आज होगी। इसके लिए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं।
  • अलवर, बारां, करौली, दौसा, भरतपुर, जयपुर, धौलपुर, श्रीगंगानगर, जोधपुर, कोटा, सवाईमाधोपुर, सिरोही जिलों में हुए हैं चुनाव
  • प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए चार चरणों में हुए चुनाव के नतीजे पहले ही आ चुके हैं

राजस्थान में 11 दिसंबर को हुए 12 जिलों की 50 नगर निकायों में चुनाव के नतीजे आज आएंगे। 43 नगर पालिका और 7 नगर परिषदों के 1775 वार्डों के लिए वोट डाले गए थे। इन चुनावों में 7249 उम्मीदवारों ने चुनाव लड़ा है। मतगणना सुबह नौ बजे शुरू हो गई और दोपहर तक अधिकांश परिणामों के आने की संभावना है।

अलवर, बारां, करौली, दौसा, भरतपुर, जयपुर, धौलपुर, श्रीगंगानगर, जोधपुर, कोटा, सवाईमाधोपुर, सिरोही जिलों ये चुनाव संपन्न हुए थे। यहां कुल 79.90% मतदान हुआ था। कोरोना से पहले नवंबर-2019 में हुए निकाय चुनाव में 71.57% वोटिंग हुई थी।

अभी तक ये रहे नतीजे
प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए चार चरणों में हो चुके जिला परिषद चुनाव में 636 सदस्यों में से बीजेपी को 353, कांग्रेस को 252, आरएलपी को 10, सीपीआईएम को 2 और 18 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने जीत हासिल की।

झालावाड़ के जिला परिषद निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के क्षेत्र संख्या 2 के बूथ संख्या 62 (पंचायत समिति डग की ग्राम पंचायत कुमठिया में स्थित) का परिणाम जारी नहीं हो सका था। इस निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के एक बूथ पर 10 दिसंबर को दोबारा मतदान हुआ था। इसी तरह 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों में से बीजेपी 1989, कांग्रेस को 1852, बसपा को 5, आरएलपी को 60, सीपीआईएम को 26 और 439 सीटों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की।

भाजपा उत्साहित
पहले हुए पंचायत चुनाव के नतीजों में कांग्रेस से अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने के कारण भाजपा उत्साहित है। भाजपा को बढ़त का यह सिलसिला जारी रहने की उम्मीद है। भाजपा का कहना है कि 21 जिलों में हुए जिला परिषदों और पंचायत समितियों के चुनाव के नतीजों से स्पष्ट है कि सरकार के झूठे वादों और कामकाज जनता दुखी है।

अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मतदान 20 को
अध्यक्ष के लिए 14 दिसंबर को लोक सूचना जारी होगी। नामांकन पत्र 15 दिसंबर अपराह्न 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की तिथि 16 दिसंबर को होगी, जबकि 17 दिसंबर को अपराह्न 3 बजे तक अभ्यर्थिता वापिस ली जा सकेगी।

चुनाव चिन्हों का आवंटन 17 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। अध्यक्ष के लिए मतदान 20 दिसंबर को प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक किया जाएगा, जबकि मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इसी तरह उपाध्यक्ष के लिए निर्वाचन 21 दिसंबर को होगा।

