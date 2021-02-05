पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुठा निकला 1.77 लाख की लूट का मामला:मालिक ने पैसे नहीं दिए तो पिकअप ड्राइवर ने ही गाड़ी में रखे पैसे गायब किए, फिर रची लूट की झूठी कहानी

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी पिकअप चालक आसिफ।
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी पिकअप चालक आसिफ।

जिले के कामां में जुरहरा रोड पर नेतवाड़ी मोड़ पर सोमवार को हुई लूट का मंगलवार को भरतपुर SP देवेन्द्र विश्रोई ने खुलासा कर दिया। लूट का मास्टमाइंड पिकअप का चालक ही है। उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उसके घर से एक लाख सत्तर हजार रुपए बरामद किए गए हैं।

सोमवार को पुलिस को रिपोर्ट मिली थी कि कामां जुरहरा मार्ग पर गांव नेतवाड़ी मोड़ पर चार बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने पिकअप चालक से गाड़ी में रखे 1.77 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। जिसके साथ हथियारों का भय दिखाकर व मारपीट भी की गई। मामले में पिकअप के मालिक वैभव उर्फ मोनू जैन ने मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। जो जुरहरा थाने में कामां कस्बे के दीवान मौहल्ला का रहने वाला है। रिपोर्ट में वैभव ने बताया कि उसकी पिकअप गाड़ी गुड़ लेने के लिए जुरहरा जा रही थी।

आरोपी चालक ने मालिक से कुछ दिन पहले मांगे थे रुपए

भरतपुर SP विश्रोई ने बताया कि लूट की रिपोर्ट मिलते ही पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू की। जिसमें सामने आया कि चालक आसिफ ने कुछ दिन पूर्व गाड़ी मालिक से लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए कुछ राशि मांगी थी। मालिक के राशि नही देने पर उसने गाड़ी में रखे 1.77 लाख रुपए लूट की कहानी रची। पुलिस ने उसके कामां के भोजनथाली रोड स्थित मकान में रखी अलमारी से रुपए बरामद कर लिए है।

(रिपोर्ट- सुरेंद्र कुशवाह)

