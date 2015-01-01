पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छुट्‌टी की मंजूरी नहीं, मौत आ गई:थानाधिकारी की हॉस्पिटल में मौत, बेटे की शादी के लिए छुट्‌टी नहीं मिलने से तनाव में थे; फूट-फूट कर रोए थे

भरतपुर17 मिनट पहले
उच्चैन के थानाधिकारी होशियार सिंह (फाइल फोटो)।
  • भरतपुर जिले के उच्चैन थाने में तैनात थे थानाधिकारी होशियार सिंह
  • बीती रात थाने में अपने कमरे में फूट-फूट कर रोए थे
  • तबीयत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था

(आदर्श मधुकर )। भरतपुर जिले में बेटे की शादी के लिए छुट्टी मंजूर नहीं होने ने से सदमे में आए एक थानाधिकारी की जान चली गई। मामला उच्चैन थाने के थानाधिकारी होशियार सिंह का है जिसने अपने बेटे की शादी से 12 दिन पहले डिप्रेशन में आकर गुरुवार सुबह आरबीएम अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा दिया।

16 को सगाई व टीके की रस्म होनी थी, लेकिन छुट्‌टी नहीं मिली
16 नवम्बर को बेटे की सगाई व टीका की रस्में होनी थीं लेकिन अधिकारियों ने थानाधिकारी की छुट्टियां मंजूर नहीं कीं। बेटे की शादी 25 नवम्बर की बताई गई है। थानाधिकारी होशियार सिंह टोंक जिले के रहने वाले थे। उन्हें वहां जाना था, परंतु छुट्टी मंजूर नहीं होने के कारण नहीं जा पाने की वजह से पिछले कई दिनों से डिप्रेशन में थे।

सूत्रों के अनुसार छुट्टी न मिलने की वजह से बीती रात थाने पर अपने कमरे में फूट-फूट कर रोए थे। उसके बाद होशियार की तबियत बिगड़ गई और उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया। सूत्रों के अनुसार पुलिस अधिकारियों ने थानाधिकारी से कहा बताया कि वे 15 नवम्बर को छुट्टी जा सकते हैं जबकि 16 नवम्बर को टोंक में उनके बेटे की टीका रस्म होनी थी।

