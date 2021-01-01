पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भरतपुर में सर्दी के तेवर तीखे:सूखी ठंड से दिन-रात में 20 डिग्री का अंतर; रात का तापमान 1.7 तो दिन का तापमान 22.3 डिग्री

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर। रात का पारा गिरने से ठंड तेज हो गई है। सुबह पौधे पर जमी ओस की बूंदें। - Dainik Bhaskar
भरतपुर। रात का पारा गिरने से ठंड तेज हो गई है। सुबह पौधे पर जमी ओस की बूंदें।
  • सर्दी से बचने को भुने हुए बादाम रात में दूध से साथ लें
  • साबुत गर्म मसालों और लहसुन, अदरक युक्त खिचड़ी खाएं

सर्दी ढलान पर आ गई है, लेकिन तेवर तीखे हैं। यही कारण है कि रात में सर्दी छक्के छुड़ा रही है। शनिवार को रात का तापमान 1.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। वहीं दिन का तापमान 22.3 था। रात-दिन के तापमान में 20 डिग्री का अंतर होने से सर्दी जनित बीमारियां जोर मार रही है।

डायटीशियन चित्रा शर्मा का कहना है कि ऊनी कपड़े पहनने के साथ ही गर्म तासीर के खाद्य पदार्थ भोजन में अवश्य शामिल करें। वरना ठंड चाट जाएगी। विशेषकर बच्चों का ख्याल रखें। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि उत्तर में बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ों से टकराकर हवा आने से भरतपुर में ठिठुरन बढ़ी है।

शनिवार की सुबह ओस की बूंदें घास और पेड़ों के पत्तों पर जम गईं। शुक्र है कि दिन में मौसम साफ रहा। सुबह चढ़ने के दौरान एक बार बादल छाए और ठंडक बढ़ गई, लेकिन बाद में मौसम फिर से साफ हो गया। किंतु धूप भी सर्द हवा के आगे बेअसर रही।

रात का पारा 2.8 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 1.7 डिग्री पहुंच गया। इससे पहले 12 जनवरी को 1.8 डिग्री रात का तापमान था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तर से दो दिन तक हवा आएगी। इससे ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह तक सताएगी। इस दौरान कोहरा बना रहेगा।

धूप में खाइए तिल के व्यंजन, बेहतर होगी इम्युनिटी
डायटिशियन चित्रा शर्मा का कहना है कि सर्दी उतार पर है इसलिए ज्यादा सतर्कता की जरूरत है। परंपरागत खान-पान से इम्यून सिस्टम मजबूत कर सकते हैं, इसलिए धूप में बैठकर तिल के व्यंजन जरूर खाएं। तिल-गुड़ के लड्डू के साथ बिस्किट नहीं लें।

रात में खाएं तो अपनी डाइट में आधी रोटी कम करें। तिल और गुड़ की तासीर गर्म होती है। इसमें कैल्शियम होता है। तिल का तेल ज्वाइंट पेन और हड्डियों में लाभकारी है। इसे संतुलित मात्रा में ही खाएं।​​​​​ न्यूट्रीशियन चित्रा शर्मा ने बताया कि मूंगफली की गजक भी गर्माहट देती है, पर इसे कम खाना चाहिए। इससे कॉलेस्ट्रॉल बढ़ता है। डायबिटीज रेागी को ये सब बहुत कम मात्रा में खाना चाहिए।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser