सीएमएचओ को हटाने को लेकर विरोध जारी:स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को एपीओ किए जाने के विरोध में रैली निकाली, वापस लाने के लिए दिया मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन

भरतपुर31 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। सीएमएचओ को एपीओ किए जाने के विरोध में रैली निकालते लोग।
  • मानसिंह सर्किल से कलेक्ट्रेट तक रैली निकाली गई

(आदर्श मधुकर)। सीएमएचओ रहे डॉ कप्तान सिंह को बिना कारण बताए एपीओ (काम से हटाए जाने) किए जाने के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय जाट एकता संगठन के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राकेश सिकरवार के नेतृत्व में गुरुवार को शहर में रैली निकाली गई। इसके साथ ही उन्हें वापस सीएमएचओ के पद पर लगाए जाने की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम अति. जिला कलेक्टर प्रशासन बीना महावर को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

बड़ी संख्या में रैली में शामिल लोगों ने कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी में कप्तान सिंह ने दिन-रात एक करके ऐसी बीमारी से भरतपुर की जनता जनार्दन को अपनी बेहतर सेवाएं दी हैं, जो बहुत ही प्रशंसनीय एवं सराहनीय हैं। नमस्कार भरतपुर कोरोना अपडेट शब्द सुनते ही लोगों की सारी अफवाह दूर हो जाती थी।

रैली में लोग बोले कर्तव्यनिष्ठ अधिकारी को हटाना गलत
ऐसे ईमानदार, कर्तव्यनिष्ठ डॉ कप्तान सिंह रात के 2 बजे तक जागकर कोरोना में सेवाएं दे रहे थे। ऐसे सीएमएचओ को एपीओ किए जाने का दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण फैसला दुर्भावनावस सरकार ने लिया है। बिना किसी कारण बताए उनको एपीओ कर दिया गया।

इस फैसले का भरतपुर की जनता जनार्दन एवं राष्ट्रीय जाट एकता संगठन विरोध कर रहा है एवं उन्हें पूर्व की भांति सीएमएचओ के पद पर वापस लाने की मांग कर रहा है। रैली का समर्थन विक्रम सिंह अध्यक्ष भरतपुर जाट एकता संगठन एवं सुनील चौधरी, रामवती चौधरी, डा. प्रदीप गर्ग प्रशांत चौधरी अनिल देहरा, संजू चौधरी, सत्येंद्र चाहर, रंजीत, दिनेश, कर्मवीर सिंह, राजेंद्र सिंह आदि ने किया। उल्लेखनीय है कि कप्तान सिंह को गत 22 तारीख को एपीओ किया गया था। इसके बाद से ही लोग इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं।

