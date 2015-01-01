पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर खुले स्वरोजगार के द्वार:अनलॉक के बाद 756 नए उद्योगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन, ज्यादातर करना चाहते हैं सरसों तेल की पैकेजिंग

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री लघु उद्योग प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत युवाओं ने करीब 53 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश कर नया व्यवसाय शुरू करने की जताई इच्छा
  • एक साल के दौरान जिले में लगे 1981 नए उद्योग, 10 हजार को मिला रोजगार
  • 2.15 लाख हैक्टेयर है रकबा। रोजाना 6 से 8 हजार क्विंटल तेल का होता है प्रॉडक्शन

भरतपुर का सरसों तेल उद्योग एक बार फिर युवाओं के लिए स्व रोजगार का बड़ा साधन बन रहा है। क्योंकि लॉकडाउन में इसकी ज्यादा मांग बढ़ी है। इसीलिए जिले के युवाओं का अब तेल पैकेजिंग मेटेरियल उद्योग लगाने की ओर रुझान बढ़ रहा है। पिछले एक साल में 1981 युवाओं ने नए उद्योगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है।

इनमें करीब 10,000 स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार भी मिला है। अनलॉक होने के बाद से अब तक मुख्यमंत्री लघु उद्योग प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत 756 युवाओं ने करीब 53 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश करके नया व्यवसाय शुरू करने के लिए आवेदन किया है। इनमें सर्वाधिक प्रस्ताव सरसों तेल पैकेजिंग इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े हैं।

जिला उद्योग केंद्र के महाप्रबंधक बी. एल. मीणा ने बताया कि उद्योग प्रोत्साहन शिविरों के माध्यम से युवाओं को खुद का नया व्यवसाय शुरू करने के लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की ओर से विभिन्न योजनाओं में दी जाने वाली रियायतों, सहायता आदि की जानकारी दी जा रही है।

अनलॉक होने के बाद से स्व रोजगार शुरू करने को लेकर युवाओं का ज्यादा रुझान बढ़ा है। मार्च से अब तक मिले 756 नए प्रस्तावों में से करीब 100 तो मंजूर भी हो चुके हैं। गुरुवार को लगाए गए उद्योग प्रोत्साहन शिविर में पूछताछ करने वाले 80 से ज्यादा युवा उद्यमियों में से ज्यादातर ने तेल, डेयरी, कम्प्यूटर इत्यादि व्यवसाय शुरू करने की इच्छा जताई है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि भरतपुर को उत्तर भारत की सबसे बड़ी सरसों बेल्ट में माना जाता है। यहां 2 लाख हैक्टेयर से ज्यादा रकबा रहता है। इस साल भी सर्वाधिक 2.15 लाख हैक्टेयर में सरसों की बुवाई हुई है। जबकि वर्ष 2019-20 में 2.05 लाख और 2018-19 में 2.10 लाख हैक्टेयर में बुवाई हुई थी।

भरतपुर उद्योग एवं व्यापार संगठन के अध्यक्ष अनिल अग्रवाल के मुताबिक जिले में इस समय 55-60 सरसों तेल मिलें चल रही हैं। इनमें रोजाना लगभग 20,000 बोरी सरसों की पिराई हो रही है। जबकि 6 से 8 हजार क्विंटल तेल का उत्पादन हो रहा है। भरतपुर में निर्मित सरसों के तेल की सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड रहती है।
यहां बड़ा उद्योग नहीं लग सकता, इसलिए सरसों तेल की ओर है रुझान
उद्योग विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक आगरा स्थित ताजमहल के दायरे में आने के कारण भरतपुर में कोई भी ऐसी बड़ी इंडस्ट्री नहीं लग सकती, जिससे प्रदूषण फैलता हो। क्योंकि इसके लिए अनुमति ही नहीं मिलती। इसलिए भरतपुर में कृषि प्रसंस्करण उद्योग जैसे सरसों तेल उत्पादन, डेयरी, फल-सब्जी, दुग्ध डेयरी, मधुमक्खी पालन आदि की संभावनाएं हैं। पर्यटन उद्योग को भी यहां बढ़ावा दिया जा सकता है।

मुख्यमंत्री प्रोत्साहन योजना में 10 करोड़ रुपए तक का मिलता है लोन
मुख्यमंत्री प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत नया व्यवसाय शुरू करने वालों को मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग, सर्विस सेक्टर के लिए 10 करोड़ और ट्रेडिंग के लिए 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का लोन मिलता है। इसमें 25 लाख रुपए तक के लोन पर 8 प्रतिशत, 25 लाख से 5 करोड़ रुपए तक के कर्ज पर 6 प्रतिशत और 5 से 10 करोड़ रुपए तक के लोन पर 5 प्रतिशत ब्याज अनुदान दिए जाने का प्रावधान है।

नए उद्योग के लिए लोन के साथ मिल रही 7 तरह की छूट और सब्सिडी
ग्रामीण और शहरी क्षेत्रों में मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग यूनिट के लिए 25 लाख और सर्विस सेक्टर के लिए 10 लाख रुपए तक का लोन मिलता है। इसमें सामान्य श्रेणी के आवेदक को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए 25 प्रतिशत और शहरी क्षेत्र में 15 प्रतिशत अनुदान मिलता है। जबकि महिलाओं और आरक्षित वर्ग के लिए उद्यमियों को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 35 प्रतिशत और शहरी क्षेत्र में 25 प्रतिशत अनुदान देने का प्रावधान है।

इसके अलावा एसजीएसटी का 75 प्रतिशत, ईपीएफ और ईएसआई में नियोक्ता के अंशदान का 50 फीसदी अनुदान है। स्टाम्प ड्यूटी और भूमि रूपांतरण शुल्क पर 100 प्रतिशत छूट है। इलेक्ट्रीसिटी, मंडी फीस और भूमि कर में भी 7 साल तक छूट है।

