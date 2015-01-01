पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सुजानगंगा नहर में अब कपड़े धोने पर लगी पाबंदी, पानी को जांच के लिए जयपुर और दिल्ली भेजा जाएगा

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर. सुजानगंगा नहर में घोड़ा घाट के समीप कपड़े धोता व्यक्ति।
  • नहर में मिल रहा कॉलोनियों के गंदे नालों का पानी, इसी वजह से मरी मछलियां, ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट बनेगी

सुजान गंगा नहर कमेटी की बैठक गुरुवार को अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर बीना महावर की अध्यक्षता में हुई जिसमें माना गया कि नहर में मछलियों के मरने का एक बहुत बड़ा कारण नहर के किनारे घरों के नाले और सीवरेज का पानी नहर में मिलना है। इस कारण पानी में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा शून्य हो गई जिससे मछलियां मरीं। कमेटी ने नहर में मिलने वाले नालों और सीवरेज को रोकने के लिए ग्राउंड लेवल रिपोर्ट तैयार करने का निर्णय लिया है, इसके लिए एक कमेटी बनाई जाएगी।

इस बाबत जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल को पत्र लिखा जाएगा ताकि कमेटी का गठन हो सके। बैठक में मत्स्य विभाग का कहना था कि डीजॉल्व ऑक्सीजन कम होने का एक बड़ा कारण मछलियों की अधिकता थी इसलिए मछलियां के आखेट के लिए ठेका दिया जाना चाहिए। वैसे भी यहां अवैध रूप से मछलियों का आखेट होता है। साथ ही पानी में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा बढ़ाने के लिए फ्लोटिंग फाउंटेन और एयर क्यूटर लगाने पर भी सहमति बनी। इसके लिए भारतीय पुरातत्व विभाग को पत्र लिखा जाएगा।

कमेटी ने पानी के अन्य जांचों के लिए भी जयपुर और दिल्ली की एजेंसियों को भेजने का निर्णय लिया। बैठक में नहर में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए कपड़े धोने वालों एवं अन्य ऐसे कार्य जिससे प्रदूषण फैल सकता है रोकने का निर्णय लिया। बैठक में पीएचडी सिंचाई जल संसाधन पुरातत्व विभाग नगर निगम के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

