धरना प्रदर्शन:नगला हथैनी में 6 महीने से आरओ खराब, 3 हजार ग्रामीण खारा पानी पीने को मजबूर, गुस्साए लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

रारहएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्रामीण बोले- अधिकारियों से कई बार कर चुके हैं शिकायत, लेकिन वे नहीं दे रहे हैं ध्यान

पंचायत समिति सेवर के गांव नगला हथैनी में 6 महीने से आरओ प्लांट खारे व टीडीएस युक्त पानी को पूर्ण रूप से फिल्टर नही कर पाने की वजह से ग्रामीण 6 महीने से टीडीएस युक्त पानी पीने को मजबूर है। इसकी शिकायत कई बार विभाग के अधिकारियों से भी की, लेकिन किसी के कान पर जू तक नही रैंगी।

मजबूरन ग्रामीणों ने लापरवाह अधिकारियों सहित प्रशासन को चेताने के लिए आरओ प्लांट पर एकत्रित हो प्रदर्शन किया। ग्रामीण भोला, वेदप्रकाश, प्रदीप सहित अन्य ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गांव की आबादी करीब 3 हजार है। 3 हजार की आबादी पर गांव में एक ही आरओ प्लांट लगा हुआ है। वह भी टीडीएस युक्त व खारे पानी को पिछले करीब 6 महीने से पीने योग्य नही बना पा रहा है।

वही पानी में टीडीएस की मात्रा भी बहुत है। वही कुछ ग्रामीण 7 सौ रुपए में पानी का टैंकर मंगा लेते है लेकिन गरीब परिवार मजबूरन खारा व टीडीएस युक्त पानी पीने को मजबूर है। इस ओर विभाग के अधिकारियों की अनदेखी से गांव के ग्रामीणों में बीमारी फैलने का खतरा भी बढ़ता जा रहा है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस समस्या से कई बार विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवगत भी कराया लेकिन लापरवाही इतनी की इस ओर किसी का ध्यान तक नही गया। गांव में अधिक टीडीएस युक्त पानी पीने से कही गांव के लोगो में बीमारी ना बढ़े और ग्रामीणों को पीने के लिए शुद्ध पानी मिल सके इसके लिए विभागीय अधिकारियों सहित प्रशासन की लापरवाही से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने आरओ प्लांट पर एकत्रित होकर प्रदर्शन किया।

^ पानी में इतना खारापन है कि आरओ उसको पीने योग्य नही बना पा रहा है। कई दिनों से ग्रामीण आरओ प्लांट के पानी का उपयोग नही कर रहे है। एक भी ग्रामीण पानी लेने नही आता है। इसकी शिकायत कई बार विभाग के अधिकारियों से भी की है। करीब 10 दिन पूर्व पानी का सैम्पल भी भेजा था।
रमेश,आरओ संचालक
कुछ दिन पहले नगला हथैनी के आरओ प्लांट से अधिक टीडीएस युक्त पानी मिल रहा था। लेकिन उसको अब सही करा दिया गया है। फिर भी एक दो दिन में नगला हथैनी जाकर क्या समस्या है, जानकारी लेता हूं। स्वच्छ व शुद्ध पानी ग्रामीणों को देना हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता है। विष्णु कुमार, जेईएन जलदाय विभाग

