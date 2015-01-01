पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:कृषि भूमि पर बसी कॉलोनियों में भी बनेंगी सड़कें और नालियां

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चिकित्सा एवं तकनीकी शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग ने नगर निगम और यूआईटी के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे कृषि भूमि पर बसी कालोनियों में भी सडक, नाली निर्माण और स्ट्रीट लाइट के काम कराए जाएं। इसमें अधिकारी पहले नियमों का बहाना बनाकर आनाकानी करने लगे। लेकिन, जब गर्ग ने नियम मंगवाकर उनसे पढ़वाए तो वे यह काम करने के लिए तैयार हो गए।

गर्ग ने कहा कि शहर की जो सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त हैं उनकी भी मरम्मत कराएं। डॉ. गर्ग मंगलवार को यहां जिला कलेक्टर, नगर निगम, यूआईटी और पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारियों के साथ शहर की विभिन्न योजनाओं और विकास कार्यों को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक कर रहे थे।

स्कीम 10 की जमीन में होगा आरबीएम का विस्तार : डॉ. गर्ग
डाॅ. गर्ग ने सरकुलर रोड पर यूआईटी की स्कीम 10 को आरबीएम अस्पताल के विस्तार के लिए आरक्षित रखने को कहा। बैठक में उन्होंने यूआईटी की स्कीम नंबर 13 की जमीन बिना सक्षम स्वीकृति के अवाप्त करने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि इस स्कीम की खामियों को जल्दी दूर करें।

ताकि इसमें प्लॉटों का आवंटन किया जा सके। उन्होंने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिशाषी अभियंता को निर्देश दिए कि आगरा रोड से मथुरा रोड के लिये बनने वाले बाईपास रोड की कार्ययोजना स्वीकृति के लिए शीघ्र भिजवाएं।

