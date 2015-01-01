पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:सरपंच संघ ने की वित्त आयाेग गठन की मांग, सात दिन बाद प्रदेश भर में हाेगा आंदाेलन शुरू

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान सरपंच संघ के बैठक प्रदेशाध्यक्ष महन्त बालयोगी रूपनाथ के मुख्य आतिथ्य एवं जिला अध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार की अध्यक्षता में अयोजित की गई। जिसमें सरकार से राज्य वित्त आयाेग का गठन एवं किस्तें जारी करने की मांग की गई। क्याेंकि इसके अभाव में ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास कार्य ठप पड़े हैं।

बाद में सरपंच संघ द्वारा 7 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन देकर 7 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है यदि सरपंच संघ की मांगें पूरी नहीं हुई तो पूरे राजस्थान में धरना प्रदर्श किये जाएंगे। सरपंच संघ जिला संयोजक मोहन रारह ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 2019-20 में पंचम राज्य वित्त आयोग की दो किस्तें जारी नहीं की गई हैं।

इससे सभी प्रकार के प्रशासनिक एवं ग्रामीण विकास कार्य ठप्प हो गये हैं। ग्राम पंचायतों के पास अन्य संसाधनों की संख्या नगण्य हैं। सरपंच संघ जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार सिंह ने कहा राज्य सरकार द्वारा अपने कार्यकाल के लगभग दो वर्ष पूर्ण कर लिये हैं, लेकिन अभी तक 6वें राज्य वित्त आयोग का गठन भी सरकार नहीं कर पाई है।

जब आयोग का गठन ही नहीं हुआ है तो 2020-21 की किस्तें भी जारी नहीं हो पा रही हैं। इसके परिणामस्वरूप पंचायतों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। महा सचिव अनिरूद्ध सिंह ने कहा नरेगा मेटेरियल का भुगतान अभी तक नहीं किया गया है। प्रवक्ता ओमवीर सिंह पूनियां ने कहा राज्य सरकार द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री जल स्वावलंबन योजना 2018 में बंद कर दी गयी है। इस माैके पर सरपंच करन सिंह, हसंराज सरपंच, मनोज कुमार आदि ने विचार रखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें