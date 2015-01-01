पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:परिवहन विभाग के एसआई ने ट्रक ड्राइवर का सिर फोड़ा, लुधावई टोल प्लाजा पर ड्राइवरों ने लगाया जाम

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले ओवरलोड की आशंका में ट्रक का वजन कराया, फिर किया ओवर हाइट का चालान

आगरा-जयपुर नेशनल हाइवे स्थित लुधावई टोल प्लाजा पर गुरुवार दोपहर करीब 3 बजे परिवहन विभाग की टीम और ट्रक ड्राइवर में झगड़ा हो गया। इस दौरान परिवहन विभाग के एसआई टीकेंद्र ने डंडा मारकर ट्रक ड्राइवर का सिर फोड़ दिया। इससे वहां खड़े 21 ट्रकों के दूसरे ड्राइवर भी आक्रोशित हो गए और आड़े-तिरछे वाहन लगाकर हाइवे जाम कर दिया। पुलिस ने हालांकि समझाइश करके जाम तो खुलवा दिया।

इधर, परिवहन विभाग के दस्ते के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिलाकर पुलिस घायल ट्रक ड्राइवर को थाने पर ले आई। लेकिन, यहां उसकी रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने में आनाकानी शुरू कर दी। यहां तक कि ड्राइवर को अपने किसी साथी से बात तक नहीं करने दी। एसएचओ राजेश खटाना भी फोन अटेंड करने से बचते रहे।

ज्यादा हंगामा होने के बाद आखिर रात करीब 9 बजे सीओ ग्रामीण हरी राम मीणा ने कहा कि ड्राइवर की रिपोर्ट दर्ज की जा रही है। यह झगड़ा उस वक्त हुआ जब परिवहन विभाग के एमबी एसआई टीकेंद्र टीम के साथ लुधावई टोल प्लाजा पर वाहनों की चैकिंग कर रहे थे। तभी आगरा की ओर से आ रहे एक ट्रक को रोका गया। ओवरलोड होने के शक में पहले उसका धर्मकांटे पर ले जाकर वजन कराया। फिर ओवर हाइट का चालान करने लगे तो दोनों में हुई कहासुनी झगड़े में बदल गई।
दबाव बनाने के लिए लगाया जाम : शर्मा
^एसआई टीकेंद्र टीम के साथ रूटीन चैकिंग कर रहे थे। चालान से बचने के लिए ट्रक ड्राइवरों ने हाइवे पर जाम लगा दिया। क्योंकि ओवर हाइट के चालान 20-20 हजार रुपए के होते हैं। पुलिस ने समझाइश कर जाम खुलवाया।
राजेश शर्मा, आरटीओ

