डिस्कॉम की कार्रवाई:छह बिजली चोर पकड़े, 7 लाख जुर्माना लगाया

कैथवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कैथवाड़ा में अवैध ट्रांसफार्मर से चला रहे थे थ्री फेस समरसेबिल

गोपालगढ़ व गांव लाड़मका, खानपुर में गांव के छह लाेग अवैध ट्रांसफार्मर रखकर ग्यारह केवी के तार में जंपर डाल कर चाेरी की थ्री फेस बिजली से समरसेबिल पम्प से खेतों की भराई कर रहे थे। कैथवाड़ा जेईएन आनन्द तिवाड़ी व उनकी टीम द्वारा जाकिर पुत्र कल्लू निवासी धूतपुर खानपुर, छुट्टन पुत्र सुमेर निवासी लाडमका खानपुर, अर्जुन पुत्र जगन निवासी गोपालगढ़ खानपुर, साहुन पुत्र ईशाक निवासी लाडमका खानपुर, तैयब पुत्र हुसैन खा निवासी जोतरी पीपल खानपुर, मुनफेद पुत्र आशु लखनिया निवासी खानपुर द्वारा अवैध निर्मित ट्रांसफार्मर द्वारा बिजली की चोरी की जा रही थी। उक्त लाेग चाेरी की बिजली से सबमर्सिबल द्वारा खेतों की सिंचाई कर रहे थे। सतर्कता दल ने मौके पर कार्रवाई कर लगभग छह लाख का जुर्माना किया गया। आरोपियों के खिलाफ बिजली चोरी निरोधक पुलिस थाना डीग में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। कैथवाड़ा जेईएन आनन्द तिवाड़ी ने बताया कि एससी रामखिलाड़ी मीणा द्वारा बिजली डिस्कॉम में हो रही छीजत को रोकने के लिये अधिक से अधिक चोरी पकड़ने का अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

