पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुआयना:दर्ज मुकदमों की पेंडेंसी का जल्द करें निस्तारण: नार्जारी

भरतपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईजी ने थाना सेवर का किया निरीक्षण

रेंज आईजी संजीब कुमार नार्जारी ने सोमवार को सीओ ग्रामीण भरतपुर कार्यालय एवं सेवर थाना का निरीक्षण कर कामकाज की समीक्षा की। आईजी संजीब नार्जारी सबसे पहले सीओ ग्रामीण भरतपुर कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने सीओ ग्रामीण भरतपुर हरिराम मीना सहित थाना सेवर, थाना कुम्हेर, थाना नदबई एवं थाना लखनपुर के एसएचओ के साथ बैठक कर उनके कामकाज की समीक्षा की।

इस मौके पर आईजी ने अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने-अपने थानों में दर्ज मुकदमों की पेंडेंसी का जल्द से जल्द निस्तारण करें। परिवादियों को राहत पहुंचाने की दृष्टि से मुकदमाें का अनुसंधान करने के साथ ही मुलजिमों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश करें। उन्होंने लावारिस हालत में मृत पाए गए लोगों की शिनाख्त कार्यवाही करने के भी निर्देश दिए।

उसके बाद रेंज आईजी सुबह करीब 11 बजे सेवर थाना पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने संपूर्ण थाना परिसर का अवलोकन किया। साफ-सफाई के हालत जाने। थाने में संधारित किए जा रहे रिकॉर्ड के रख-रखाव के हालात जाने, साथ ही थाना के एचएम अजय सिंह हैड कांस्टेबल के कार्य का मूल्यांकन किया, साथ ही कार्य संतोषजनक पाए जाने पर सराहना भी की।

इसके बाद रेंज आईजी ने पुलिस थाना के अनुसंधान अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। साथ ही अनुसंधान अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे पेंडिंग मुकदमों के अनुसंधान में तेजी से कार्यवाही करें, ताकि पीडितों को राहत मिल सके। निरीक्षण के मौके पर सेवर एसएचओ राजेश खटाना सहित थाने का अन्य स्टाफ मौजूद रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें