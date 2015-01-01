पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:राज्य स्तरीय कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता शुरू, ऑनलाइन 16 दिसंबर तक हाेगा आयाेजन

भरतपुर5 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा सरकारी माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों की कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए विद्यालय लेवल से लेकर, जिला, राज्य एवं राष्ट्रीय स्तर तक ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव का आयोजन किया जा रहा है जिसमें विद्यालय व जिला स्तर पर कला उत्सव में विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं संपन्न हो चुकी हैं और राज्य स्तरीय शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गईं, जो 16 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन होंगी। इस दिन नृत्य-शास्त्रीय संगीत व नृत्य-लोकनृत्य की प्रतियोगिता हुईं।

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के सहायक परियोजना समन्वयक एवं कला उत्सव प्रभारी अधिकारी डॉ शैलेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि कला उत्सव के आयोजन का उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों की कलात्मक प्रतिभा को पहचानने, पोषित करने, प्रस्तुत करने और बढ़ावा देने का है। जिसका जिला स्तर से कुल 16 छात्र- छात्राओं का राज्यस्तरीय कला उत्सव के लिए चयन किया गया है।

जिसमें संगीत गायन शास्त्रीय संगीत में प्रथम अजान कुम्हेर के नरेंद्र व एंचेरा नदबई की आरुषि, संगीत गायन पारंपरिक लोक गीत में पडलवास नगर का नितिन, हेलक कुम्हेर की विद्या कुमारी, संगीत वादन शास्त्रीय संगीत में डीग के अंकित, गादोली नदबई की अंजली कुमारी, संगीत वादन पारंपरिक लोक गीत में कामां का प्रियकांत, मौरोली कलां सेवर की सलौनी, नृत्य शास्त्रीय नृत्य में एसबीके भरतपुर की वर्षा, नृत्य लोक नृत्य में कामां की पायल मेहोर, दृश्य कला द्विआयामी में कामां का गिरेंद्र कुमार, एसबीके भरतपुर की आरजू, दृश्य कलां त्रिआयामी में बसई रूपवास का कन्हैया लाल, लुधावई सेवर की गीतेश कुमारी, स्थानीय खिलौने एवं खेल में हेलक कुम्हेर का सुखविंदर, लुधावई सेवर की सोनम कुमारी शामिल हैं। यह कला उत्सव का आयोजन ऑनलाइन मोड के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।

अब कब कौनसी प्रतियोगिता होगी राज्य स्तरीय

  • 14 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से 1.30 बजे संगीत (गायन) शास्त्रीय संगीत
  • 14 दिसंबर को दोपहर 1.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक संगीत (गायन) पारंपरिक लोकगीत
  • 15 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 1.30 बजे तक संगीत (वादन) शास्त्रीय संगीत
  • 15 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 1.30 बजे तक संगीत (वादन) पारंपरिक लोकगीत
  • 15 दिसंबर को दोपहर 1.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक स्थानीय खिलौने एवं खेल
  • 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से 1.30 बजे तक दृश्यकला (द्वि आयामी) चित्रकला
  • 16 दिसंबर को दोपहर 1.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक दृश्यकला (त्रि आयामी) चित्रकला
