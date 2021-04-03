पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शातिर दिमाग:सुनील ने अस्पताल के भर्ती टिकट में बदल दी तारीख, ताकि साबित हो सके कि वारदात के समय वह मौके पर था ही नहीं

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्य आरोपी जमीन पर बैठा हुआ और पास में भाई व पिता खड़े हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्य आरोपी जमीन पर बैठा हुआ और पास में भाई व पिता खड़े हैं।
  • बीएससी छात्रा अंकिता की हत्या के 10 दिन बाद आगरा से पकड़ा मुल्जिम

मुखर्जी नगर में 26 जनवरी की सुबह बीएससी फाइनल की छात्रा अंकिता राजपूत की हत्या करने के 10 दिन बाद गुरुवार को पुलिस ने पड़ोसी मुल्जिम सुनील को आगरा से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह पिछले 4 दिन से वहां के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज करवा रहा था। जबकि पुलिस उसकी तलाश में इधर-उधऱ भटक रही थी।

उसे भगाने में सहयोग करने के कारण पुलिस ने उसके पिता वीरेंद्र और बड़े भाई राकेश को भी पकड़ा है। इन्हें मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने पेश करके शुक्रवार को रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। ताकि इनसे वारदात में काम लिए गए हथियार की बरामदगी हो सके। पुलिस अधीक्षक देवेंद्र कुमार विश्नोई ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन छत पर अंकिता की हत्या करने के बाद ऊपर से कूदने के कारण सुनील के पांव में फ्रेक्चर हो गया। इसलिए उसके पिता और भाई ने अपनी ऑल्टो कार देकर उसे मौके से भगा दिया था। इसके बाद सुनील आगरा में ही रहने वाली अपनी एक रिश्तेदार की मदद से प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गया और इलाज करवाता रहा।

इधऱ, शहर के लोगों में फैले आक्रोश को देखते हुए पुलिस ने इस घटना को गंभीरता से लिया। हत्यारे की गुत्थी सुलझाने और मुल्जिमों को पकड़ने के लिए एडिशनल एसपी वंदिता मीणा के निर्देशन में तीन विशेष टीमें गठित की गईं। इनमें कोतवाली, उद्योग नगर और चिकसाना थाना प्रभारियों को एक-एक टीम का लीडर बनाया गया।

रिश्तेदार की मदद से आगरा के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज करवा रहा था सुनील

सुनील आगरा में अपनी रिश्तेदार की मदद से अस्पताल में 29 जनवरी को भर्ती हुआ। उसने टिकट में कांट-छांट कर भर्ती होने की तारीख 25 जनवरी कर ली। ताकि वह यह साबित कर सके कि 26 जनवरी को घटनास्थल पर वह मौजूद ही नहीं था। ऐसे ही लैब की पर्ची में भी जांच की तारीख 25 जनवरी अंकित करवा ली।

पुलिस अब इसकी हैंड राइटिंग एक्सपर्ट्स से जांच करवाने के साथ ही नए एंगल से भी जांच कर रही है। इनकी गिरफ्तारी में डीएसटी के कांस्टेबल अजब सिंह, कोतवाली के कांस्टेबल जगन सिंह और उद्योग नगर के कांस्टेबल वीरेंद्र सिंह का सराहनीय प्रयास रहा। इन्होंने सुनील को पहले बुलंदशहर में तलाशा फिर नई दिल्ली, गाजियाबाद के अस्पतालों में खोजते रहे।

पुलिस को भनक न लगे इसलिए उन्होंने राहगीरों के मोबाइल का उपयोग किया। इस दरम्यान बुलंदशहर, हापुड, अमेठी, बरेली और हाथरस पुलिस की मदद से नाकाबंदी भी करवाई लेकिन मुल्जिम हर बार बचकर भागते रहे। एक फरवरी को सुनील के बड़े भाई राकेश ने अपनी बड़ी बहन के मोबाइल पर डॉक्टर को दिखाने के लिए अस्पताल का पर्चा भेजा जिससे पता लगा कि वह 29 जनवरी को भर्ती हुआ है।

पैर फ्रेक्चर था, गोदी में उठा लाई पुलिस
छत से कूदने के कारण आरोपी सुनील के पैर में फ्रेक्चर था इसलिए वह ठीक से चल नहीं पा रहा था। जिस पर पुलिसकर्मी उसे गोद में ही उठाकर ले आए।
सादा वर्दी में दो दिन तलाशी बाइक
विशेष टीम के सिपाहियों ने आगरा के केके नगर के सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला तो उसमें सुनील का भाई राकेश और पिता वीरेंद्र यूपी नंबर की बाइक पर घूमते दिखे। कड़ाके की सर्दी के बावजूद सादा वर्दी में दोनों सिपाहियों ने दो दिन तक उन्हें तलाश कर सिकंदरा से उन्हें दबोच लिया।

