विजय दिवस:शहीदों के परिवारों को संबल देना प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता : कलेक्टर

  • 49 वे विजय दिवस पर शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, शहीद स्मारक पर कलेक्टर ने पुष्प चक्र किए अर्पित

जिला प्रशासन एवं पूर्व सैनिकों द्वारा लोहागढ़ स्टेडियम स्थित शहीद स्मारक पर 49 वां विजय दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में मुख्य अतिथि जिला कलक्टर नथमल डिडेल, सुदेश शर्मा, कर्नल तेजराम, कर्नल ओमबीर, कर्नल अंबर कुमार, कमांडिंग ऑफिसर 107 एडी रेजीमेंट, जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी कर्नल केवीएस ठेनुआ ने शहीदों को पुष्प अर्पित किए।

जिला कलक्टर ने शहीदों के आश्रितों तथा पूर्व सैनिकों को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि देश के लिए सर्वाेच्च बलिदान करने वाले शहीदों के परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करना जिला प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहीदों के आश्रितों, पूर्व सैनिकों, सेना में सेवारत जवानों, अधिकारियों के परिवारों की समस्याओं के बारे में जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी के माध्यम से प्रतिनिधि मण्डल द्वारा अवगत कराये जाने पर इनका उचित निस्तारण किया जाएगा।

इसके बाद वीर चक्र विजेता सूबेदार बृजेंद्र सिंह का जिला कलेक्टर एवं सभी अतिथियों ने स्वागत किया तथा 1971 की युद्ध में वीरगति प्राप्त शहीदों के परिवारजनों को सम्मानित किया गया। कर्नल ठेनुआ ने बताया कि 1971 के युद्ध में भारतीय सेनाओं ने पाकिस्तानी सेना को आत्मसमर्पण करने को मजबूर कर दिया और उसके 93 हजार पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को युद्ध बंदी बना लिया।

भरतपुर के अनेक वीर इस युद्ध में शहीद हुए थे। समारोह की अध्यक्षता कर रहे सुदेश शर्मा ने बताया कि 1971 का युद्ध भरतपुर के इतिहास में एक गौरवशाली समय था जिसमें भरतपुर शहर सहित पूरे राष्ट्र ने उत्साह पूर्वक युद्ध की तैयारियों में सहयोग दिया।

इधर, शहीद स्मारक समिति, भरतपुर द्वारा किला स्थित शहीद स्मारक पर वीर शहीदों को पुष्प अर्पित कर विजय दिवस मनाया गया। समिति अध्यक्ष गिरधारी तिवारी ने बताया कि 16 दिसम्बर 1971 का दिन भारतीय सेना व भारत के लिए ऐतिहासिक दिन बना।

इस दिन भारतीय सेना ने अपनी सर्वोच्च वीरता का प्रदर्शन करते हुए पाकिस्तानी सेना के 93 हजार सशस्त्र सैनिकों को आत्मसमर्पण के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। भारतीय सेना की यह वीरगाथा स्वर्णिम इतिहास बन गई। इस अवसर पर कुलदीप जघीना, मोनू पंडित, गोविंद राजपूत राकेश खौंखर, देवो पण्डा आदि ने विचार व्यक्त किए।

