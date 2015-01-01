पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:शराब के नशे में मिला टैंपाे चालक गिरफ्तार, टैंपो जब्त

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 4 टैंपो और 2 जीप का काटा चालान, वसूला जुर्माना
  • आरओबी पर वाहन खड़ा कर सवारियां भरने वालों के खिलाफ चलाया अभियान

रेलवे स्टेशन के पास आरओबी पर वाहन खड़ा कर सवारियां भरने वाले वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ बुधवार को रेलवे पुलिस चौकी ने अभियान चलाया। इस मौके पर एक टैंपो चालक को शराब के नशे में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया, साथ ही उसके टैंपो को जब्त कर लिया गया। जबकि 4 टैंपो चालकों व 2 जीप चालकों के चालान काट कर जुर्माना वसूला गया।

हैड कांस्टेबल राकेशमान ने बताया कि स्टेशन के निकट मथुरा की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग पर बने रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज पर पिछले कुछ समय से टैंपो और जीप चालक वाहन खड़ा कर मथुरा की ओर जाने वाली सवारियां भरते नजर आ रहे थे। इनको कई बार समझाया गया कि वे पुल की चढ़ाई पर वाहन खड़ा नहीं किया करें, वरना किसी दिन दुर्घटना हो सकती है।

क्योंकि वाहन खड़े हो जाने से पुल पर आवागमन बाधित हो जाता है, साथ ही दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना रहता है। लेकिन जब समझाइश के बावजूद भी वाहन चालकों को मनमानी करते पाया गया तो बुधवार को कार्रवाई की गई। कार्रवाई के दौरान एक टैंपो चालक शराब के नशे में पाया गया।

जिस पर आरोपी टैंपो चालक भूपेन्द्रसिंह पुत्र रूकमसिंह जाट निवासी जघीना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। साथ ही उसके टैंपो को एमवी एक्ट के तहत जब्त किया गया। अन्य चार टैंपो व दो जीप के चालान काट कर उनसे जुर्माना वसूला गया।

