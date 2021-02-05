पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौमस अपडेट:बारिश की नमी से गिरा तापमान, दो दिन और बादल रहेंगे, दिन का तापमान 1.7 डिग्री और रात का तापमान 5.4 डिग्री लुढ़का

भरतपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भरतपुर। अलाव तापते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
भरतपुर। अलाव तापते लोग।
  • पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय

पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। साथ ही राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बना हुआ है। इससे अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण बादल और बारिश का माहौल बना हुआ है। शुक्रवार अलसुबह भी बारिश हुई। इस कारण दिन और रात के तापमान में कमी आई है।

शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 1.7 डिग्री और रात का तापमान 5.4 डिग्री लुढ़क गया। अधिकतम तापमान 22.3 और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.6 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। यह हालात 7 फरवरी तक रहेंगे। इसके बाद तापमान सामान्य से थोड़ा कम रहेगा, लेकिन तीन दिन बाद सर्दी फिर लौटेगी।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और उत्तरी राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रेरित चक्रवात बनने से गुजरात के ऊपर से टर्फ लाइन गुजर रही है। इससे अरब सागर से नमी आ रही है। इस कारण बूंदाबांदी का माहौल बना हुआ है।

शुक्रवार को 2.2 मिलीमीटर बरसात रिकार्ड की गई। यह खेती के लिए काफी मुफीद है। इससे नमी बढ़कर 83 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई। हवा की गति एक किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा रही। इधर, तापमान में कमी आने से लोगों सुबह-शाम की सर्दी बढ़ गई है। दिन में भी लोगों को ऊनी कपड़े पहनने पड़े।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें