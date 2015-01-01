पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल:आरबीएम, जनाना अस्पताल और कोरोना लैब के अस्थाई कर्मियों को नहीं मिला वेतन

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल ने रोका प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी का भुगतान

त्योहारी सीजन में भी मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोरोना लैब, संभाग के बड़े अस्पताल आरबीएम और जनाना अस्पताल के अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को पिछले 2 माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है। क्योंकि मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. रजत श्रीवास्तव ने प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी का पिछले 3 माह का भुगतान रोक रखा है।

इसलिए ऐसे में अस्थाई कर्मी अगर हड़ताल पर चले जाते हैं तो कोरोना काल में रोगियों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। क्योंकि ट्रॉली पुलर, चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, लैब टेक्नीशियन, सीनियर लैब टेक्नीशियन समेत काफी स्टाफ अस्थाई तौर पर ही काम कर रहा है।

मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना आरटी पीसीआर लैब में लगे अस्थाई लैब टेक्नीशियंस ने मंगलवार को अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर राजेश गोयल को अपनी मांगों के संबंध में ज्ञापन दिया। इनका कहना है कि कोरोना काल में सभी अस्थाई कर्मियों ने काफी मेहनत और निष्ठा से काम किया है। एनजीओ आरएस एंटरप्राइजेज की ओर से नियुक्त 5 लैब टेक्नीशियन एवं सीनियर लैब टेक्नीशियन पिछले 6 माह से आरटी पीसीआर लैब में काम कर रहे हैं।

इसके बाद भी उन्हें वेतन का भुगतान नहीं हो रहा है। जब भी वेतन मांगा गया तो हमेशा जल्दी भुगतान करने की बात कहकर टाल दिया गया। जिससे कर्मचारियों को आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दीपावाली का त्योहार भी नजदीक आ रहा है।

इधर, एनजीओ आर एस एंटरप्राइजेज प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी के संचालक राजीव शर्मा का कहना है कि जून, सितंबर और अक्टूबर के बिलों का भुगतान अभी तक नहीं किया गया है। जब तक हमें मेडिकल कॉलेज से भुगतान नहीं मिलेगा तो हम अस्थाई कर्मियों को भुगतान कहां से करेंगे। हमें जैसे ही कॉलेज से भुगतान मिलेगा, वैसे ही अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को भी कर दिया जाएगा।

इधर,मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ रजत श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि राज्य सरकार से ही अभी बजट नहीं मिला है। फिर भी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं कि इन अस्थाई कर्मचारियों की दीपावली खराब न हो। इसलिए कोशिश है कि उन्हें जल्दी से जल्दी वेतन का भुगतान कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए जयपुर में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से बात चल रही हैं।

