सीवरेज में मिला गैर- जिम्मेदारी का दलदल:कंसलटेंट ने भरतपुर को पथरीला मान बना दी डीपीआर, नगर निगम के इंजीनियरों ने बिना देखे आगे भेजी

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
चिकित्सा राज्यमंत्री गर्ग बोले-कंसलटेंट फर्म को ब्लैक लिस्ट कर सीवरेज को अप्रैल तक चालू करें
  • डीवाटरिंग का आयटम बढ़ाने के प्रस्ताव पर रुडसिको नगर निगम से अलग-अलग फॉर्मेट में मंगवाता रहा रिपोर्ट, इसलिए प्रोजेक्ट हुआ लेट

अमरुत योजना के तहत सैकंड फेज वाले करीब 105 करोड़ रुपए के सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट में गैर जिम्मेदारी और लापरवाही बरती गईं। कंसलटेंट फर्म ग्रीन सिटी ने जमीनी हकीकत जाने बिना ही भरतपुर को रॉकी (पथरीला) मानकर डीपीआर बना डाली। नगर निगम के इंजीनियरों ने भी भौतिक सत्यापन किए बिना इसे आगे बढ़ा दिया।

रु़डसिको ने इसी डीपीआर पर टेंडर करके एलएंडटी कंपनी को भरतपुर के साथ-साथ गंगापुरसिटी और हिंडौन का ठेका दे दिया। एलएंडटी को भी इन 3 शहरों में फिजिकल सर्वे करना था। लेकिन, उसने केवल गंगापुर सिटी में सर्वे किया और उसी को बेस मानकर भरतपुर में भी काम शुरू कर दिया था।

यानि, किसी भी स्तर पर भरतपुर में डी-वॉटरिंग की समस्या का आकलन नहीं किया गया। इससे प्रोजेक्ट में तीन गुना ज्यादा काम करना पड़ा। संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को हुई सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट की समीक्षा मीटिंग में ये तथ्य सामने आए। डॉ. गर्ग ने फटकार लगाते हुए नगर निगम अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि संबंधित कंसल्टेंट फर्म को तत्काल ब्लैक लिस्ट किया जाए। साथ ही ठेकेदार कंपनी एलएंडटी से कहा कि वे इस प्रोजेक्ट को हर हाल में अप्रेल तक पूरा करके शुरु करवाएं। सीवरेज के घरेलू कनेक्शन करवाने में यूआईटी और नगर निगम का सहयोग ले।

मीटिंग में बताया गया कि सैकंड फेज के सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट में डीवाटरिंग का काम बढ़ाने के लिए नगर निगम ने दिसंबर, 2019 में रुडसिको को पत्र लिखा था। तब से अलग-अलग फार्मेट में रिपोर्ट मांगी जा रही है। आखिर में नगर निगम ने रिवाइज एस्टीमेट भेजा। जो रुडसिको को 23 नवंबर 2020 को मिला। बैठक में डॉ. गर्ग ने अधिकारियों से पूछा कि यह प्रोजेक्ट की रिपोर्ट किस स्तर पर तैयार कराई गई।

इस पर नगर निगम के एक्सईएन विनोद चौहान ने कहा कि ठेका रुडसिको ने किया। जबकि रूडसिको के एसई जगन्ननाथ बैरवा ने कहा कि कंसल्टेंट नियुक्त करने से लेकर प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट बनाने और सुपरविजन तक का सारा काम निगम के स्तर पर ही हुआ है। निगम के इंजीनियरों को डीपीआर की भौतिक स्थिति जांचनी चाहिए थी।

हमने निगम की भेजी रिपोर्टों को ही सही मानते हुए ठेका दे दिया। इस पर डॉ. गर्ग ने कहा कि पहले फेज के सीवरेज डालने वाली आरयूआईडीपी के अधिकारियों से रिपोर्ट बनाते समय अगर एक बार बात कर लेते तो इतनी समस्या बड़ी नहीं होती। उन्होंने रुडसिको इंजीनियरों को 7 दिन में प्रशासनिक विभाग से रिवाइज एस्टीमेट अप्रूव कराने के निर्देश दिए।

यह लालफीताशाही का नायाब उदाहरण: डॉ. सुभाष गर्ग

डॉ. गर्ग ने इस पर अधिकारियों को लताड़ लगाते हुए कहा कि यह प्रोजेक्ट लालफीताशाही का बहुत नायाब उदाहरण है। जो काम एक महीने में हो जाना चाहिए था वह एक साल में भी नहीं करवाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आरयूआईडीपी, रुडसिको और एलएंडटी के स्तर पर सामने आई समस्याओं को लेकर वे अपनी ओर से मुख्यमंत्री को डीओ लेटर लिखेंगे। उन्होंने सीवरेज के अगले चरण का प्रस्ताव बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

