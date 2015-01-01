पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:सुजानगंगा में अब जहरीली गैस बनने का खतरा बढ़ा, नहर से 12 टन मरी मछलियां और निकालीं

भरतपुर
  • एक्सपर्ट बोले- आटा और ब्रेड मत डालिए, नहीं तो मुसीबत और बढ़ेगी
  • एक सप्ताह में सफाई कराना जरूरी

सुजान गंगा नहर में गंदा पानी और कचरे के साथ-साथ आस्था के नाम पर डाला जाने वाले आटा-ब्रेड आदि भी मछलियों के लिए मुसीबत बन गया। इससे पानी में ऑक्सीजन कम हो गई और बड़ी संख्या में मछलियां मरने लगीं। अब अगर नहर के गंदे पानी की निकासी और सफाई जल्दी नहीं हुई तो अगले एक साल लिए मुसीबत खड़ी हो जाएगी। क्योंकि इसमें मीथेन, हाइड्रो सल्फाइड और अमोनिया जैसी गैसें बनना शुरू हो जाएंगी। हालांकि नहर खुली होने से इनका मानव जीवन पर ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ेगा लेकिन प्रदूषण बढ़ जाएगा।

इसलिए एक्सपर्ट की राय है कि मरी हुई मछलियों को अगले सात दिन निकालना ही होगा। अन्यथा ये गल जाएंगी और पानी में बैक्टीरिया पैदा करेंगी। इससे क्वालिटी और डाउन होने से अन्य सूक्ष्म जीवों को खतरा पैदा हो जाएगा। इधऱ, दूसरी ओर शुक्रवार को नहर से 12 टन मछलियां और निकाली गईं। इस तरह अब तक 30 टन मछलियां निकाली जा चुकी हैं। बदबू और प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए पानी में नगर निगम की ओर से दवा भी डाली गई है। लेकिन, नहर के आसपास की कॉलोनियों में रहने वाले लोगों को शुक्रवार को भी बदबू से राहत नहीं मिली।

इधर, मीडिया में सुर्खियां बनने के बाद अब जिला प्रशासन की भी नींद टूटी है। मछलियां मरने के मामले की जांच के लिए कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने अफसरों की कमेटी बनाई है। यह कमेटी अगले 7 दिन में अपनी रिपोर्ट देगी। एडीएम (प्रशासन) बीना महावर की अध्यक्षता में बनी इस कमेटी में नगर निगम, पीएचईडी, जल संसाधन, मत्स्य, भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य और पशुपालन विभाग के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया है।

यह कमेटी इस तरह की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए भविष्य की कार्ययोजना भी बनाएगी। मेयर अभिजीत कुमार के अलावा शुक्रवार को जिला प्रशासन की कमेटी ने भी नहर का निरीक्षण किया। कमेटी ने प्रदूषण और बदबू रोकने के लिए नहर में दवा डालने और घोड़ाघाट समेत अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी अतिरिक्त कर्मचारी लगाकर मृत मछलियों को निकालने के निर्देश दिए।

विभाग की सलाह: बदबू रोकने 30 लीटर दवा और 200 किलो चूना डाला
मत्स्य विभाग की सलाह पर शुक्रवार को नहर में नगर निगम की ओर से 30 लीटर दवा और 200 किलो चूना टंटा डाला गया। आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक ने बताया कि इसमें 20 लीटर वाटर सेनेटाइजर, 10 लीटर आक्सीप्रो, 10 लीटर फिटकरी, 10 किलो लाल दवा और 200 किलो चूना टंटा डाला जा रहा है। नहर से मृत मछलियों को निकालने का काम जारी है। शुक्रवार को 12 टन मछली निकाली गई। अब तक 30 टन मछली निकाली जा चुकी है।

व्यापार महासंघ की मांग: नहर के चारों ओर लगे लोहे का ऊंचा जाल
इधर, व्यापार महासंघ के अध्यक्ष संजीव गुप्ता ने नहर के चारों ओर लोहे का ऊंचा जाल लगाए जाने की मांग की है, ताकि उसमें गंदगी और कचरा डालने से रोका जा सके। इस नहर को लेकर कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ रहे एडवोकेट श्रीनाथ शर्मा ने नहर में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए उपाय किए जाने की मांग की है। वहीं, पार्षद भास्कर शर्मा ने नगर निगम आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक को ज्ञापन देकर कोरिया घाट के पास चारदीवारी की मरम्मत और उसे ऊंचा कराए जाने की मांग की है।

नहर के तले में आटा और ब्रेड सड़ने से ऑक्सीजन हुई थी कम
मछलियों के मरने का एक बड़ा कारण गंदे पानी और कचरा डालने के साथ-साथ आस्था के नाम पर लोगों द्वारा नहर में आटा/ब्रेड डालना भी है। कुछ महीनों से नहर में आटा और ब्रेड डालने का चलन ज्यादा ही बढ़ गया था। रोजाना कई क्विंटल आटा डाला गया, जो तल में जाकर सड़ा और बेक्टीरिया पैदा हो गए। आक्सीजन का लेवल का कम होने से एक महीने से मछलियाें ने खाना छाेड़ चुकी थीं।

वे सतह पर आकर आक्सीजन ले रही थीं। लेकिन लोगों ने आटा/ब्रेड डालना बंद नहीं किया। इससे मछलियों के मरने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ। जलीय जैविक व्यवस्था में तीन लेयर में आक्सीजन का लेवल माना गया है। सतह पर 5 से 15 पीपीएम, बीच में 6-10 और तल में 1-6 पीपीएम आक्सीजन लेवल होना चाहिए। लेकिन, कैट फिश के मरने की स्थितियां बताती हैं कि पानी में आक्सीजन का लेवल एक पीपीएम से भी कम हो गया है।
प्रो. एमएम त्रिगुणायत, विभागाध्यक्ष प्राणी शास्त्र

