पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bharatpur
  • The Dead Body Was Lying In The Courtyard For 18 Hours, Only Women Were In The House, The Funeral Took Place When The Son Came From Jail

जेल से आकर बेटे ने किया अंतिम संसकार:आंगन में 18 घंटे पड़ा रहा शव, घर में थी सिर्फ महिलाएं, बेटा जेल से आया तो हुई अंत्येष्टि

भरतपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खेत में रखा वृद्धा का शव, बेटे के आने पर ही हो सका अंतिम संस्कार।
  • हत्या के एक मामले में घर के 4 लोग जेल में और बाकी थे फरार, बीमारी से हुई वृद्धा की मौत
  • अंत्येष्टि कर लौटे परिजनों ने आरएसी जवानों से किया झगड़ा, तीन फिर गिरफ्तार

चिकसाना के बुरावई गांव की 85 वर्षीय शांति देवी को न कोरोना हुआ था और न ही कोई अन्य छूत की बीमारी थी। फिर भी निधन के बाद उसका शव 18 घंटे तक आंगन में ही पड़ा रहा। क्योंकि घर में केवल महिलाएं ही थीं। जबकि हत्या के एक मामले में 4 लोग सेंट्रल जेल में और बाकी अन्य पुरुष सदस्य फरार चल रहे थे। दिनभर की न्यायिक कार्यवाही के बाद जब शांति देवी के बेटे को कुछ देर के लिए छोड़ा गया तब जाकर शाम को 4 बजे उसका अंतिम संस्कार हो सका। मुखाग्नि देने के बाद पुलिस उसे वापस सेवर सेंट्रल जेल ले गए।

पारिवारिक सदस्यों के मुताबिक वृद्धावस्था और पारिवारिक परिस्थितियों के कारण 85 वर्षीय शांति देवी पिछले कुछ दिन से बीमार चल रही थी। लेकिन, झगड़े में हुई हत्या की वजह से गांव में आरएसी तैनात होने के बावजूद विरोधी पक्ष उन्हें घर से निकलने नहीं दे रहा था। घर में एक भी पुरुष सदस्य नहीं होने की वजह से शांति देवी को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भी नहीं ले जाया जा सका था।

नतीजा यह रहा कि बुधवार रात करीब 10 बजे शांति देवी की मृत्यु हो गई। चूंकि घर में केवल महिलाएं ही थीं। इसलिए सुबह उन्होंने किसी के माध्यम से सेवर जेल प्रशासन को गुहार लगाई कि अंतिम संस्कार के लिए शांति देवी के बेटे को कुछ देर के लिए छोड़ दिया जाए। इसके लिए कागजी कार्यवाही करने में जेल प्रशासन को पूरा दिन लग गया। बाद में सुरक्षा गार्ड के साथ उसके बेटे को अंत्येष्टि स्थल पर भेजा गया। उधर, गांव के लोग शांति देवी की शव यात्रा लेकर अंत्येष्टि स्थल पर पहुंच गए थे।

कृषि भूमि को लेकर हुए झगड़े में 5 अगस्त को हुई थी हत्या
पारिवारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक 5 अगस्त को कृषि भूमि को लेकर श्याम सिंह एवं नेकराम के परिवारों में झगडा हो गया था। इस दौरान एक गुट के करतार सिंह की मृत्यु हो गई थी। इस पर पुलिस ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया था। इसमें शांति देवी के एक बेटा तेज सिंह, उसके लड़के और दो अन्य लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। वे चारों तभी से जेल में बंद हैं। जबकि बाकी लोग फरार चल रहे हैं।

मजिस्ट्रेट से अनुमति मिलने में लगा समय इसलिए हुई देर : सुरक्षा गार्ड
तेज सिंह के साथ जेल से आए सुरक्षा गार्ड एएसआई जनक सिंह ने बताया कि दरअसल न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट से अनुमति मिलने में देरी हो गई। क्योंकि इसमें काफी कार्यवाही करनी पड़ती है। मजिस्ट्रेट ने तेज सिंह को कड़ी सुरक्षा में अंत्येष्टि स्थल पर ले जाने के निर्देश दिए थे।

मां का इलाज नहीं करा पाने का मलाल रह गयाः तेज सिंह

सेवर जेल से अंत्येष्टि करने आए तेज सिंह ने राेते हुए कहा कि यह उसका दुर्भाग्य है कि वह अपनी बीमार मां का इलाज तक नहीं करवा सका। अंतिम संस्कार के लिए मां का शव 18 घंटे आंगन में पड़ा रहा। यह दुख पूरी जिंदगी रहेगा।

सुरक्षा के लिए घर में 3 महीने से बनी अस्थायी पुलिस चौकी, खाली कराने पर हुआ झगड़ा

इधर, अंत्येष्टि से करके लौटने के बाद परिजनों और रिश्तेदारों का उनकी सुरक्षा के लिए घर में रह रहे आरएसी के जवानों से देर शाम कमरा खाली करने को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। पुलिस कर्मियों की ओर से दर्ज कराए गए मारपीट, हथियार छीनने की कोशिश और राजकार्य में बाधा डालने के आरोप में मृतका के 3 रिश्तेदारों उमेश, विक्रम सिंह और अजीत को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। दरअसल, अगस्त में हुई हत्या के बाद झगड़े की आशंका को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने इन आरोपियों की सुरक्षा के लिए घर के एक कमरे में ही पिछले 3 महीने से अस्थाई चौकी बनाकर 5 जवान तैनात किए हुए थे।

गुरुवार शाम को शांति देवी की अंत्येष्टि के बाद तेज सिंह तो वापस जेल चला गया। लेकिन, अन्य परिजनों ने आरएसी के जवानों से वह कमरा खाली करने को कहा, ताकि शोक जताने के लिए आने वाले रिश्तेदारों आदि को बिठाया जा सके। इसी बात को लेकर शुरु हुई कहासुनी मारपीट में बदल गई। आरएसी जवानों का आरोप है कि झगड़े में एक जवान के तो कपड़े तक फट गए। जबकि दो जनों को अंगूठे, अंगुली और घुटनों से नीचे चोटें आई हैं। रिश्तेदार उमेश, विक्रम सिंह व अजीत को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें