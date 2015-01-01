पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bharatpur
  • The Forest Department Is Benefiting The Private Nurseries, The Target Of Preparing The Plant Has Reduced From 1.70 Lakh To 45000 In Three Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वन विभाग:प्राइवेट नर्सरियों को फायदा पहुंचा रहा है वन विभाग, तीन साल में 1.70 लाख से घटकर 45000 रह गया पौध तैयार करने का लक्ष्य

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पौधे कम होने की वजह से लगातार बढ़ रहा प्रदूषण, 100 के बजाय 170 तक पहुंचा एक्यूआई स्तर

वन विभाग के अधिकारी प्राइवेट नर्सरियों को फायदा पहुंचाने में लगे हैं। इसके लिए वे लगातार नई पौध तैयार करने का लक्ष्य घटाते रहे हैं। पिछले 3 साल के दौरान विभागीय नर्सरियों में तैयार होने वाली पौध का लक्ष्य 1.70 लाख से घटकर 45 हजार पर आ गया है। यह हालात तो तब हैं जब एनसीआर रीजन में होने के कारण दिल्ली के वायु प्रदूषण का असर हमारे यहां तक आ रहा है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स जो 51 से 100 होना चाहिए था। वह बढ़कर 170 तक पहुंच गया है। ऐसे में हमारे यहां त्वचा संबंधी रोग भी बढ़ रहे हैं।

विभागीय सूत्रों के मुताबिक भरतपुर रेंज की केवलादेव राष्ट्रीय घना उद्यान के सामने स्थित केंद्रीय पौधशाला में यूं तो हर साल 3 लाख पौधे तैयार करने तक की क्षमता है। लेकिन, पिछले कुछ सालों से संसाधनों की कमी के नाम पर पौधे तैयार करने का लक्ष्य घटाया जा रहा है। वर्ष 2018-19 में सर्वाधिक 1 लाख 70 हजार पौधे तैयार किए गए थे। जबकि इस साल केवल 45000 पौधे ही तैयार करने का लक्ष्य है।

आरबीएम अस्पताल के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जिले में चर्म रोगियों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इस साल यह आंकड़ा 19 नवंबर, 2020 तक 42066 तक पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 2391 रोगी तो नवंबर में ही सामने आए हैं। जबकि जून में 3567, जुलाई में 3889, अगस्त में 3855 , सितंबर में 3930, अक्टूबर में 3987 चर्म रोगी सामने आए थे।

लापरवाही... पौध तैयार करने के 72 कच्चे बेड बेकार
केंद्रीय पौधशाला में एक दशक पहले तक पौधे तैयार करने के लिए 106 बेड बने हुए थे। एक बेड में लगभग 2000 पौध तैयार की क्षमता थी। इनमें 34 बेड ही पक्के और बाकी बेड कच्चे थे। अब इसे अधिकारियों की लापरवाही कहें या मिलीभगत 72 कच्चे बेड बेकार हो गए हैं। क्योंकि पौधशाला के दो तरफ बिल्डिंग और सड़क बनने से यहां बरसाती पानी भर जाता है। इस पानी की निकासी का इंतजाम करने के बजाय अधिकारियों ने इन बेड्स में पौध तैयार करना ही छोड़ दिया है। क्योंकि अधिक पानी की वजह से इनमें पौध गल जाती हैं। अब पक्के बेड में ही पौध तैयार की जाती हैं।

लक्ष्य मुख्यालय तय करता है
^किस नर्सरी में किस साल कितने पौधे तैयार होंगे, इसका लक्ष्य वन विभाग का मुख्यालय तय करता है। उसी के मुताबिक हम हर साल पौध तैयार करते हैं। वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 45 हजार पौध तैयार करने का लक्ष्य मिला है। इनमें से बीज और कैनी वाली करीब 30 हजार पौध लगाई जा चुकी हैं। शेष पौध तैयार करने का काम जारी है, जो जनवरी तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।
पवन कुमार यादव, क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी
लॉकडाउन से प्रदूषण घटा : सिंह
^जब तक एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 51 से 100 तक होना चाहिए, इसे ही शुद्ध वातावरण माना जाता है। लेकिन,पिछले कुछ साल से भरतपुर जिले का एक्यूआई 100 से अधिक बना हुआ है। वर्ष 2018 में तो यह 170 तक पहुंच गया था। वायु प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए पौधे लगाने होंगे।
डॉ. सत्यवान सिंह, प्रभारी प्रदूषण नियंत्रण लैब

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें